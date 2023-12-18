Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    How TikTok Trends May Be Setting Gender Back By Decades

    How TikTok Trends May Be Setting Gender Back By Decades

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    If you’ve spent a bit of time on TikTok over the past few months, you’ll have seen a reference or two to “girl dinner,” or maybe “girl math.” Or, the notion that all men think about the Roman Empire on a regular basis.

    On the face of it, it’s just harmless fun. After all, we’ve all had the sort of makeshift meal that typifies girl dinner. Maybe a piece of fruit and a slice of cheese, or some leftover chicken followed by a black coffee and a couple of cookies—girl dinner doesn’t win any Michelin stars, but it’s quick and easy and tastes good.

    Likewise, we’ve all bought something extra to get free shipping, or spent a little more money on a new pair of shoes than we planned, reasoning that it’s worth the money as we’ll wear them every day. That’s girl math.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

