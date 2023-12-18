Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    South Carolina Couple Burned Cross Outside Black Neighbors’ Home: Cops

    What one Black couple in South Carolina reported as a long-running campaign of stalking and harassment escalated into a living nightmare over Thanksgiving weekend when they left their home to find a cross burning “about eight feet from our fence,” they told a local station last week.

    “We were speechless because we’ve never experienced something like that,” Monica Williams told WMBF on Wednesday.

    She and her husband, Shawn Williams, called the police, who arrested a white couple in the neighborhood and charged them with second-degree harassment. Both posted bail the next day and are awaiting trial, according to online records.

