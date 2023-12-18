Popular bikes sold at Big W urgently recalled before Christmas

<!–

Dozens of bikes sold at popular retailer Big W have been recalled due to a fault in the item that could cause the front wheels to fall off.

About 38 models of Avanti, Malvern Star, Raleigh and Diamondback bicycles supplied by cycling company Sheppard Cycles were ordered removed from shelves on Monday.

The ACCC issued the notice after the competition regulator found that the front wheels had not been installed correctly on the product.

“These bikes do not meet the mandatory bicycle standard,” the recall notice said.

“The front wheels can become loose and fall off if the quick release (QR) skewer is not installed and tightened correctly.”

“There is a risk of an accident and serious injury to the user if the front wheel becomes loose or falls while the bicycle is in motion.”

Dozens of bicycles sold at major retailer Big W have been recalled due to a safety issue with the product’s front wheels (file image pictured)

The bikes were sold at Big W in its stores in Australia and online from July 1, 2014 to November 16, 2023.

The product has also been sold at several independent bicycle retailers.

The Avanti Giro F24, Malvern Star Attitude 20 and Raleigh Eliminator 20 models were also affected by the recall.

A Mason 27.5 Diamondback bike was recalled due to the problem.

Consumers have been told to stop using the bike and contact Sheppard Cycles to replace the skewer.

Buyers who purchased the bike from Big W will be sent a replacement skewer directly.

38 models of the bike (pictured) supplied by the company Sheppard Cycles have been ordered taken off shelves due to the problem.

The independent retailers who sold the bikes will receive the component from the company and will arrange for the bike to be fitted with the skewer.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Sheppard Cycles for comment.