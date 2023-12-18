Arlington National Cemetery is set to uproot Confederate Statue as Biden administration continues push to remove grave of sculptor below as well

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A monument to Confederate reconciliation is planned to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery, ignoring a recent demand by more than 40 Republican members of Congress to stop the Pentagon from fulfilling its promise.

Security fencing has been installed around the monument and officials anticipate completing the removal by Dec. 22, Arlington National Cemetery said in an email.

During the removal, the surrounding landscape, graves and headstones will be protected, Arlington National Cemetery said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin disagrees with the decision and plans to move the monument to New Market Battlefield State Historic Park in the Shenandoah Valley, said Youngkin’s spokeswoman, Macaulay Porter.

Youngkin is also against the Biden administration’s decision to remove the statue and grave of the monument’s sculptor, Moses Ezekiel, from the cemetery.

In 2022, an independent commission recommended that the monument be removed, as part of its final report to Congress on renaming military bases and assets commemorating the Confederacy.

In 2020, Congress ordered the Department of Defense to remove all “names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America” ​​by 2024.

The statue, unveiled in 1914, features a bronze woman, crowned with olive leaves, standing on a 32-foot pedestal, and was designed to represent the American South.

According to Arlington, the woman holds a laurel wreath, a plow and a pruning shears, with a biblical inscription at her feet that reads: “They have beaten their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks.”

Some of the statue’s figures include a black woman depicted as ‘Mammy’ holding what is said to be the son of a white officer and an enslaved man who follows his owner to war.

In a recent letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, more than 40 House Republicans said the commission exceeded its authority when it recommended the monument be removed.

The congressmen maintained that the monument ‘does not honor or commemorate the Confederacy; the monument commemorates reconciliation and national unity.’

“The Department of Defense must respect the clear legislative intentions of Congress regarding the legislative authority of the Nominating Commission,” the letter said.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., has led the effort to block the monument’s removal.

A preparation process for the removal and relocation of the monument has been completed, the cemetery said.

The monument’s bronze elements will be relocated, while the granite base and foundation will remain in place to avoid disturbing surrounding tombs, he said.

At the beginning of this year, Fort Bragg stripped of its Confederate namesake to become Fort Liberty, part of the Department of Defense’s broad initiative, prompted by the 2020 George Floyd protests, to rename military installations that were named after Confederate soldiers.

The North Carolina base was originally named in 1918 for General Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general from Warrenton, North Carolina, known for owning slaves and losing key Civil War battles that contributed to the fall of the Confederacy.

The Black Lives Matter demonstrations that broke out across the country after Floyd’s killing at the hands of a white police officer, along with ongoing efforts to remove Confederate monuments, focused attention on Army installations.

The naming commission created by Congress visited the bases and met with members of surrounding communities to receive feedback.