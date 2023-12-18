The Real COVID Crime is the Lies DeSantis’ Lapdog Spreads

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

One year and countless failed attempts at an actual smile ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis petitioned the state Supreme Court to authorize a grand jury investigation into “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

From deep inside the governor’s pocket, the court granted his wish. Hillsborough County Chief Judge Christopher Sabella was tapped to oversee a year-long, statewide probe—a term that is now in its final days.

If the grand jury has unearthed any crimes against Floridians involving the vaccine, none of them have reached public attention. Sabella’s chambers did not respond to a Daily Beast inquiry as to when the court might report what, if anything, the grand jury found.

