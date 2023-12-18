Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    News

    The Real COVID Crime is the Lies DeSantis’ Lapdog Spreads

    By

    Dec 18, 2023 , , , ,
    The Real COVID Crime is the Lies DeSantis’ Lapdog Spreads

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    One year and countless failed attempts at an actual smile ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis petitioned the state Supreme Court to authorize a grand jury investigation into “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

    From deep inside the governor’s pocket, the court granted his wish. Hillsborough County Chief Judge Christopher Sabella was tapped to oversee a year-long, statewide probe—a term that is now in its final days.

    If the grand jury has unearthed any crimes against Floridians involving the vaccine, none of them have reached public attention. Sabella’s chambers did not respond to a Daily Beast inquiry as to when the court might report what, if anything, the grand jury found.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BODYCAM: Video Shows Moment San Diego Police Sergeant is Shot in the Head Before Suspect is Killed at Grocery Store

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Everything we know about the sex tape apparently filmed in a Senate hearing room

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Viral Cornell Applicant Didn’t Blame Race—Right-Wingers Did

    Dec 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BODYCAM: Video Shows Moment San Diego Police Sergeant is Shot in the Head Before Suspect is Killed at Grocery Store

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Everything we know about the sex tape apparently filmed in a Senate hearing room

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Viral Cornell Applicant Didn’t Blame Race—Right-Wingers Did

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer Ruby Franke Blames Biz Partner While Copping to Child Abuse

    Dec 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy