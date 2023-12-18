Whitney Cummings cuddles her newborn son in sweet photo after friend Tana Mongeau reveals the comedian gave birth

<!–

Whitney Cummings has shared the first look of her newborn son.

The 41-year-old comedian took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her first child on Sunday, after her close friend Tana Mongeau revealed the news a day earlier.

Cummings uploaded a makeup-free selfie with her son’s small hand resting on her chest while wearing an open blue and green robe.

Showing off his trademark goofy personality, he wrote in the caption to his 1.5 million followers: “3D printed a human being.” Enjoy never having brushed again.’

On Saturday, Mongeau, 25, took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of herself and the Good For You podcast host on a video call and suggest that the expectant mother had given birth.

The YouTube star wrote a caption that read, “when your mentor calls you right after birth and you have to answer.”

In the snap, Cummings, who announced her pregnancy and revealed the sex of her baby in June, was topless and holding her chest with her hands.

The same day, Cummings also took to social media to share a clip of herself doing an ‘unboxing’ while appearing in what looked like a hospital room.

She sat on a pregnancy ball and sported a pair of red-tinted sunglasses as she sorted through a plastic bag of postpartum necessities.

“Okay, if I can’t open this, maybe I’m not ready to be a mother,” she joked as she struggled to open the bag.

He placed a question and answer sticker over his clip and asked his followers: ‘How much mucus is in store for me?’

However, shortly after, Cummings shared a video of her playing with her dog at home.

On Friday, she posted a photo of herself posing in her nursery while caressing her baby bump and asking her followers for advice on childbirth.

“Okay, I hope this is the last time you see me pregnant,” she wrote in her caption. ‘Advice for childbirth? Besides that, should I stream it on Onlyfans?

On Sunday’s baby announcement post, Whitney’s friends were quick to send their well wishes in the comments section.

Chelcie Lynn wrote: ‘WOO HOO!!!!! Hello, honey, mom,” with a red heart emoji.

And Mark Normand joked: ‘I wish you were my mum!!’ while Bobby Lee simply wrote: ‘Congratulations mate!’

Stassi Schroeder, who became a mother for the second time earlier this year, added: “Ahhhhhh so happy for you!!!!”