‘Is he a rock star?’ Rod Stewart stuns sleepy Vermont town as he strolls into thrift store wearing leather pants and $1,000 boots with wife Penny Lancaster

A small Vermont town was left reeling after Sir Rod Stewart arrived among them: his shiny, platform-soled crocodile boots and leather pants suggested someone sexy was among them, but they had no idea who.

The 78-year-old rocker and his model wife, Penny Lancaster, caused a stir Thursday in Vergennes, a town of 2,500 inhabitants on the border with New York, 20 miles south of Burlington.

Stewart and Lancaster attracted attention while browsing thrift stores, but no one could determine who they were.

Lauren LaBerge Taddeo, director of the Sweet Charity thrift store, said Seven days VT that she immediately noticed them.

“This couple comes in and they’re tall,” he said.

He told Stewart, worth an estimated $280 million, about his special offer: Buy three Christmas items and they’ll be half price.

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster, photographed on November 18 in Las Vegas. The couple has caused a lot of excitement in Vermont, although no one was sure who they were.

Lauren LaBerge Taddeo, who runs the Sweet Charity thrift store and served Rod Stewart, thinking maybe he was Sting.

“They are very sweet and beautiful people.”

One of the employees, Maggie Catillaz, asked Stewart and Lancaster if they had visited Vergennes before.

LaBerge Taddeo said: ‘She asked if they had been here before.

And they said, ‘No,’ with that thick British accent. “We’re visiting from Liverpool.”

As Catillaz told the couple the story of the store, which sells donated products and returns profits to the community, he began to suspect that Stewart, whose 13-year Las Vegas residency will end in August 2024, might be more than the average. second hand buyer.

Carillaz wrote a note to LaBerge Taddeo and slipped it into his palm.

‘Is he a rock star?’ the note said. ‘Look at the shoes.’

Stewart, worth an estimated $280 million, was browsing thrift stores in Vermont on Thursday.

The city of 2,500 is 20 miles south of Burlington, on the border with New York.

LaBerge Taddeo continued, “I looked at his boots and thought, Oh, man, those are $1,000 boots.”

They are like alligators and shiny platforms. They are not a shoe you would wear casually.

He said he looked closer to see if he recognized the music legend.

“He’s tall, has spiky blonde hair and a little musical earring, like a treble clef,” she said.

‘So now I’m really interested, like, Who is this? Is it Sting?’

She said they chatted and Stewart showed off a purse with a leather jacket she had just purchased at Your Turn Resale Shoppe two doors down.

LaBerge Taddeo said he told her, “Look what I have.”

He added: ‘He got this Harley-Davidson leather jacket for $100. He said: “This would cost $300 in the UK.”

Stewart is seen on December 5 performing a surprise concert at London’s St Pancras Station.

Stewart and Lancaster bought two country music CDs, which meant they got a third for three.

She told the newspaper that she only realized who he was when her friend Shawna Sherwin, co-owner of Vermont HoneyLights in Bristol, wrote a social media post asking if anyone else had seen Rod Stewart in town.

“I thought, holy shit, that was him,” he said, laughing.

Stewart and Lancaster told LaBerge Taddeo that they were in Vermont because they wanted to experience a white Christmas and that they will be here for the holidays.

“He was so charming and sweet,” she said.

However, the owner of 3 Squares Cafe next door said she immediately noticed that customers ordering two bowls of mushroom soup and two hot teas for lunch were something special.

Andrea Lalumiere, the manager, told Seven Days that she immediately noticed him because “leather pants on a Thursday are a lot for Vergennes.”