MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. – Five children lost their lives in a house fire in Bullhead City on Saturday night, as confirmed by the local police department.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. when a two-story duplex near SR-95 and Ramar Road, just minutes away from the Nevada-Arizona state line, caught fire. The children inside the home, aged 13, 11, 5, 4, and 2, didn’t make it out. Authorities confirmed there were no adults present in the residence at the time of the fire, and there were no survivors.

In response to the deadly blaze, the Bullhead City Police Department, alongside the city’s fire department, the Lake Havasu Fire Department, and ATF fire investigators, is actively involved in the ongoing investigation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The post 5 Children Die in House Fire in Arizona: Authorities appeared first on Breaking911.