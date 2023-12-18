President Biden safe but startled after car plows into a parked vehicle in his motorcade

A car plowed into a parked SUV that was part of Biden’s motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were unharmed but appeared shaken after a car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding the presidential motorcade Sunday night.

The crash occurred as the pair left Biden’s 2024 campaign headquarters in Delaware. No injuries have been reported.

As Biden walked from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, a sedan hit a second US Secret Service vehicle used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president’s departure. The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Biden was ushered into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.

While no President has a tenure without security threats, Biden and other prominent Democrats have faced several serious safety concerns this year. In August, a Utah man who threatened to assassinate Biden on the day he visited the state was shot and killed by FBI agents just hours before Biden’s plane landed in Utah for a scheduled trip.

Earlier this summer, Secret Service agents who were distracted by their cellphones failed to stop an intruder who had drunkenly broken into security adviser Jake Sullivan’s home.

In January, an attacker broke into the home of Nancy and Paul Pelosi, reportedly searching for the former Speaker of the House when he brutally attacked her husband with a hammer, leaving him with skull fractures that required surgery to repair.

