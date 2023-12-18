Relieved David Njoku hilariously reacts to Bears’ Haily Mary attempt by revealing he almost ‘shit himself’ before Browns win.

The 27-year-old had a career-high 10 receptions for 104 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown.

The Bears, who blew a 17-7 lead, came close to getting Haily Mary’s pass.

David Njoku hilariously reacted to the Bears’ ‘Haily Mary’ attempt in the final seconds of Cleveland’s 20-17 win against Chicago by revealing that he almost took a shit.

The 27-year-old tight end expressed his relief to reporters after Sunday’s game in Cleveland’s locker room: “I almost shit myself like a dog.” But fortunately our defense made an exceptional play, sealed the game and that was it.”

Against the Bears, Njoku had a career-high 10 receptions for 104 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, the fourth starting signal-caller for Cleveland this season at age 38, completed two passes, including one in the end zone, to Njoku in less than two minutes just before halftime, to 65 yards.

The Bears (5-8), who blew a 17-7 lead, nearly pulled off a stunning finish. With no time remaining, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields threw a pass from the 45-yard line to the end zone toward a group of players. Two Browns defenders knocked down the ball, but it went directly to Bears receiver Darnell Mooney, who was lying on his back.

The Bears nearly got a pass from Haily Mary late in their game against the Browns on Sunday.

Browns tight end David Njoku had a career-high 10 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

The ball bounced in and out of Mooney’s hands and he kicked it into the air, allowing Browns safety D’Anthony Bell to intercept it and prevent a catastrophic end for Cleveland.

“It’s tough and crazy,” Mooney said. ‘How many times do you see the Hail Mary working and maybe you can catch it?’

The play was confusing for Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. “I fainted,” he said.

Garrett got a firsthand look after picking Fields out of the pocket.

“He looked at me, made sure it was far enough away and then threw it away.” Garrett said. “I was like, ‘Please Lord, don’t let us be one of those YouTube compilations.’

For a moment, Fields thought the Bears had pulled it off. “I heard a celebration on the bench,” he said, “and then it was like, awww.” Then I saw the guy intercept the pass.

Njoku’s 2-yard touchdown came off a 38-yard pass by Browns quarterback Joe Flacco in Q2

The Browns remained in the No. 5 playoff seed in the AFC. It’s a notable accomplishment considering they are without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and star running back Nick Chubb, and lost five regular starters to season-ending injuries just this week.

“We’ve gone through four quarterbacks,” Garrett said. “It’s not going to affect us because we’ve literally been through all of this with injuries and everything else.” So this is just another step in our journey, another opportunity for us to write a very peculiar but great legacy.”

Flacco has quickly become a hero in Cleveland, his old rival when he played for Baltimore. The 15-year veteran threw for 939 yards in three games.

Flacco showed resilience after his picks, one of which was returned by Tremaine Edmunds for a 45-yard touchdown on Cleveland’s first play of the second half to put the Bears ahead 14-7.

“Believe me, part of you wants to crawl into some hole and hide from everyone, but you can’t do it,” Flacco said. ‘Especially someone like me. I’ve been in this league for a long time and you’ve seen a lot of things happen.

‘You just have to pay attention to what’s next. You have to keep looking forward and keep having faith that your teammates will get into the right positions for you to pass the ball to them.”