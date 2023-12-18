Kendall Jenner’s Heartbreak Retreat After Bad Bunny Split: Model Looks Dejected as She Emerges in Aspen with Friends Hailey and Justin Bieber After Romance with Singer Fails

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kendall Jenner was photographed for the first time since her split from rapper Bad Bunny when she stepped out in Aspen, Colorado, on Sunday.

The model, 28, looked downcast as she was seen having breakfast with her friend Justin Bieber, 29, his wife Hailey, 27, and other friends, before hitting the slopes together.

The Vogue cover girl kept it comfortable in a gray sweater, black pants, and brown Ugg boots.

Kendall shielded her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses and wore her chocolate locks in pigtails.

Earlier on Sunday, news broke that the brunette beauty and the Puerto Rican superstar, 29, reportedly ended their romance after 10 months together, according to People.

Kendall walked alongside Justin and his friends, with everyone bundled up in warm clothes to brave the cold winter weather.

Later during Sunday’s outing, Kendall donned a navy puffer jacket and a black snowboard helmet.

She was photographed carrying a colorful snowboard under her arm.

Meanwhile, Justin also kept warm and wore a colorful puffer jacket, black pants, and boots.

His wife looked elegant in a leather jacket and a black miniskirt. She accessorized the outfit with black sunglasses.

Kendall, who has been spending time working and playing in Aspen, Colorado, has not made any public comments on the matter nor has Bad Bunny.

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Kendall and Bad Bunny for comment.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own thing lately and things slowly started to fade between them,” a source said. Entertainment tonight of the breakup.

“They both knew it probably wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and they mutually understood that from the beginning,” the source said.

She didn’t seem to put on any makeup for the outing.

Kendall took her mind off the breakup and spent quality time with her friends.

During his Sunday outing, Justin also bundled up and wore a colorful puffer jacket, black pants, and boots.

At one point Kendall was seen taking off her sweater.

Justin’s wife also joined in and looked chic in a leather jacket and black mini skirt.

“They have very busy schedules and know they are still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down,” the source continued.

The source added that “there is no negativity between them and they still want the best for each other.”

The source revealed that ‘the Kardashian star’s family still thinks very highly of him’

Later in the day, Kendall dressed in a navy blue puffer jacket and a black snowboard helmet.

She was photographed carrying a colorful snowboard under her arm.

“They just want her to be with someone who makes her happy, who treats her with love and respect.”

The family also hopes she finds “someone who understands and can handle the attention that comes with dating her with poise and grace.”

The couple, who attempted to keep their relationship private, began testing the waters in February with a double date with Kendall’s best friend Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin.

They were seen together again in May at the Coachella music festival, where the singer from Monaco took the stage and spent part of the summer vacation in Idaho.

Kendall and Bad Bunny made their debut as a couple at the Gucci show in Milan in September and collaborated on a campaign for the designer that same month.

The couple was last seen together after Bad Bunny’s appearance on Saturday Night Live in October.

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was notably absent from his 28th birthday party in November.

The former couple were first linked in February 2023; Seen in September at the Gucci show in Milan, Italy.

Perhaps as a way to say it’s okay, Kendall posted a photo of the Virgil Abloh snowboard she’s been using during her time on the Aspen slopes to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

During a recent interview with vanity fair The rapper, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, spoke about keeping his private life to himself.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything and I really don’t want them to know,” the Grammy winner said.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”