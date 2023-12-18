The city’s Aussies are fleeing en masse, and we can’t seem to get enough

<!–

Australians are fleeing a congested big city in droves to escape high house prices and an ever-growing population as foreign immigration increases at a record pace.

A record 518,100 overseas arrivals came to Australia during the last financial year, with a long-term influx of international students making up the bulk of new residents.

With Sydney and Melbourne home to a higher proportion of foreigners, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed the largest states also had the largest exodus.

New South Wales saw the most people leave, with a staggering 116,166 leaving the state in the year to June, with the majority of them leaving Sydney.

The figure represented 31 per cent of the 372,053 Australians who moved interstate in 2022-23.

New South Wales, which covers Sydney, had by far the highest level of interstate migration of 116,166 in the year to June, representing 31 per cent of the 372,053 Australians who moved to another state in 2022-23

The number of residents leaving New South Wales was greater than the 82,008 who moved to the state, meaning New South Wales lost 34,158 residents.

Sydney’s median home price of $1.397 million is so expensive that $1 million can barely buy a house with a backyard 40 kilometers from the city.

This has caused many residents to move to other states where seven figures buy a home near the beach or downtown.

In comparison, 76,051 people left Victoria, including Melbourne, for another state, while 74,188 Australians arrived from interstate.

But Queensland had a net positive level of interstate migration of 32,255, based on 107,935 people arriving from elsewhere in Australia and 75,680 leaving.

Mining-rich Western Australia had a positive net interstate migration inflow of 11,630, with the 36,777 arrivals exceeding the 25,147 departures.

Smaller states, however, had a greater outflow than inflow when it came to interstate migration: South Australia had a net decline of 409, compared to Tasmania’s much larger net decline of 2,597.

The territories also lost more people than they gained: the Northern Territory lost 3,267 residents on a net basis to other parts of Australia compared to the Australian Capital Territory’s net departure of 1,591.

Queensland had a net positive interstate migration level of 32,255 based on 107,935 people arriving from elsewhere in Australia and 75,680 leaving (pictured, “schoolers” in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast).

When it comes to overseas migration, the vast majority of the 518,100 arrivals – in net terms – were long-term residents, classified as those staying for a year or more, including many international students.

This is because permanent intake for 2022-23 was capped at 195,000, leaving 323,100 long-term arrivals.