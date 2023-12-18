Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    News

    Trump Outlines Terrifying New Immigration Plan at Nevada Campaign Rally

    By

    Dec 18, 2023
    Carlos Barria/Reuters

    Donald Trump said he plans to direct “massive portions of federal law enforcement” to militarize the southern U.S. border in an exceptionally bold speech Sunday, just one day after he was criticized for comments that the Biden campaign likened to Adolf Hitler.

    Trump used much of his time at a Commit to Caucus rally in Reno, Nevada, focusing on immigration and the border. To roaring cheers at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, the former president bragged how the U.S. border with Mexico “had never been stronger”—until President Joe Biden “came in and launched an invasion against our country, this is like a military invasion.”

    “Just like three years ago, the invasion will end,” Trump said.

