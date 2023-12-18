Woman made over $80,000 from selling off a $3.99 vase she picked up at Goodwill

A Goodwill thrift store.

Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A frequent thrift store customer hit the jackpot when a $4 vase she bought turned out to be a valuable Italian antique.

Jessica Vincent, 43, made around $83,500 from selling a glass vase she paid $3.99 for at a Goodwill store in Virginia, per a report from The New York Times on Sunday.

Richard Wright, the auctioneer who helped sell Vincent’s vase, told The Times that the glassware was designed by famed Italian architect Carlo Scarpa in the 1940s.

According to The Times, Wright’s auction house managed to sell the glass vase for $107,100 to an unnamed private art collector in Europe last week. Wright made around $23,600 from the sale, and the remainder went to Vincent.

Vincent told The Times that she had no idea the vase could be worth that much.

“I had a sense that it might be a $1,000 or $2,000 piece but I had no clue how good it actually was until I did a little bit more research,” said Vincent, who’d bought the vase back in June.

The high value of the vase, according to Wright, stemmed from its unblemished condition.

“If it had a chip, even a small chip, it would have probably sold for under $10,000,” Wright told The Times.

“This was like a winning lottery ticket,” he continued.

Representatives for Goodwill and Wright Auction House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

