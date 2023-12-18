It’s not just a pretty face! Model Madeline Holtznagel shows off her impressive strength as she performs an amazing party trick

<!–

She regularly attends Pilates classes and is known to frequent exclusive gyms in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

And model Madeleine Holtznagel, 27, proved she’s more than just a pretty face when she showed off her impressive upper body strength while attending a backyard party on Sunday.

Other guests watched from the floor as Madeleine performed the impressive trick in a cream crop top and matching cargo pants.

She completed her look with a pair of trendy sunglasses and went barefoot so she could properly hold on to the knotted rope.

Model Madeleine Holtznagel, 27, (pictured) proved she’s more than just a pretty face as she showed off her impressive upper body strength while attending a backyard party on Sunday.

‘Holtznagel Challenge,’ he cheekily captioned the video, adding a crying/laughing emoji.

It comes weeks after Madeleine celebrated her 27th birthday with a lavish party at Justin’s $100 million home in Vaucluse, Sydney.

After the festivities, Madeline revealed on Instagram that her boyfriend had also bought her two llamas as a tribute to their love.

The girlfriend of billionaire pub baron Justin Hemmes, 50, uploaded a video to Instagram Stories of her climbing the rope of a swing hanging from a tree.

Madeline shared snaps of herself meeting the adorable, fluffy farm animals.

Madeline and Justin quietly began dating in 2019, a year after the saloonkeeper made his debut on the Financial Review Rich List with an estimated net worth of $951 million.

In June, Madeline teased her Instagram followers by wearing a ring on her ring finger while hugging Justin as they enjoyed a bowl of Udon noodles together at a restaurant in Japan.

The bling appeared to be a pretty turquoise ring that matched her outfit.

In another photo, she is seen wearing a different ring on the same finger while posing in front of the bathroom mirror for a selfie.