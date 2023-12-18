Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    John Oliver Roasts Giuliani’s ‘Pathetic’ Defamation Failure

    John Oliver Roasts Giuliani’s ‘Pathetic’ Defamation Failure

    Kate McKinnon may have resisted donning her Rudy Giuliani apparel for Saturday Night Live, but John Oliver had no such qualms about dressing down the former New York City mayor in Oliver’s final 2023 show (and Season 10 finale) of Last Week Tonight.

    Giuliani received a $148 million judgment against him on Friday following a defamation lawsuit filed by two 2020 election workers from Georgia.

    Oliver, describing Giuilani as “America’s mayor and his cousin’s ex-husband,” noted that Giuliani “frankly didn’t help himself by showing no contrition and actually repeating his claims outside court.” Oliver replayed a clip of Giuliani doing just that on Monday while his legal spokesman attempted to cut him off before doing even more legal damage, dragging Giuliani away from the microphone and cameras as he proclaimed his innocence.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

