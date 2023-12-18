Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Pope Sounds Off After Israeli Sniper Kills 2 at Catholic Church in Gaza

    Pope Sounds Off After Israeli Sniper Kills 2 at Catholic Church in Gaza

    Pope Francis condemned an Israeli sniper’s killing of two women who were taking shelter at a Catholic church in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, describing it as terrorism as he gave his weekend blessing.

    “Some would say ‘It is war. It is terrorism,’” he said. “Yes, it is war. It is terrorism.”

    The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said that the women, a mother and daughter, had been walking to the Sister’s Convent at the Holy Family Parish when shots rang out. “One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety,” the ecclesiastical office said.

