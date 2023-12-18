John Oliver throws insults at Elon Musk on ‘Last Week Tonight’: “A man who can play practically any bad guy in a movie”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

John Oliver took a deep dive into Elon Musk on Sunday Last week tonight, and came up with a series of insults to hurl at the billionaire tech mogul.

“This is our last show of the year, so we thought we’d focus on someone who’s had a pretty great 12 months,” the HBO late-night show said.

He called Musk, owner of six companies including SpaceX, Tesla,

Showing several photos of Musk giving different looks and wearing various outfits, Oliver went through his list of “bad boys” who he believes Musk resembles: “There’s Lex Luthor posing for the cover of Metropolis Maniacs Monthly. There’s ‘Why not, Mr. Bond, me and my son’s girlfriend hope he dies.’ He says, “I just bought your media company and I’m about to divest you of parts.” He’s the first racist space sheriff and finally the least fucked-up reinvention of the Billy Zane character in Titanic. Truly, man has reach.”

Oliver then noted that Musk has been in the news this year “from test launching the most powerful rocket ever built to having to recall 2 million cars this week for safety reasons.” He also noted how Musk challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight, “to which Zuckerberg responded, ‘Send me the location,’ and may I suggest ‘inner volcano’ to them both?”

Oliver continued: “And then, of course, there’s Twitter. He calls it X now, but the rest of us still call it Twitter. He officially acquired it 12 months ago. And since then there has been one fiasco after another, most recently when he tweeted his agreement with (an) anti-Semitic publication calling the great replacement theory the real truth. This caused many large advertisers to flee. And then, in the midst of denying any anti-Semitic intent, Ian decided to mock the patrons who had left.”

Oliver played a clip from a Nov. 29 interview in which Musk attacked companies whose executives said they were pulling their ads from the social media platform as a result of Musk’s posts.

“If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? “Fuck you,” Musk said. “Fuck you, is that clear? I hope it is.”

Oliver responded: “Wow, it’s hard to say what’s the most embarrassing thing there. The fact that the richest man in the world is playing the ‘you’re not breaking up with me, I’m breaking up with you’ card, or that he’s doing it in confused silence while wearing a jacket from the ‘Midlife Crisis’ collection Ralph Lauren. He’s clearly looking to be a bad boy, but he ended up looking more like… Chip Rescue ranger.”

Oliver also showed another clip from the same interview, in which Musk said: “What this advertising boycott is going to do is kill the company. And the whole world will know that those advertisers took down the company and we will document it in great detail.”

When the interviewer said that advertisers will reject that claim, Musk responded: “Oh, yeah, oh, tell that to Earth. Let’s see how the Earth responds to that.”

Oliver joked that he hopes Musk follows through on that.

“I hope you try to tell every living thing on the planet, including those strange deep-sea fish, how advertiser boycotts are going to kill Twitter. Just so one of them can open their objectively horrible jaws and say, ‘Yeah, man, because he said that weird shit about Jews.’ We live in a black void and even we understand the order of operations here.”

Oliver went on to note that, thanks to the “rollercoaster fortunes” of the companies he owns, Musk also has the dubious distinction of being “both the richest person in the world and the first person to lose $200 billion, which is hard to even understand. “It’s like listening to someone run a marathon after accidentally running 200 miles in the wrong direction.”

Oliver pointed out how Musk has boasted about having done more to help the environment than anyone else, referring to electric car maker Tesla, “which shows a pretty strong messianic streak,” Oliver opined. “In fact, Sam Altman, the openAI CEO who worked with and clashed with Musk, has said that Elon desperately wants the world to be saved, but only if he can be the one to save it, which is quite the asterisk. big. It’s like Jesus says in the book of Matthew: “Love your neighbor, but more importantly, love me, and if you don’t, fuck you.” Find your own heaven. J-Crizzle, out.”