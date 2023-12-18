Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Why Jai Opetaia has given up his world title for a fight that will ‘change his life’

    Jai Opetaia has confirmed he will give up his IBF world title to fight Ellis Zorro on a “life-changing” Saudi Arabia boxing card.

    Key points:

    Jai Opetaia will give up his IBF cruiserweight title to fight Ellis Zorro in Saudi Arabia this weekend.
    The IBF demanded Opetaia rematch Mairis Briedis, whom Opetaia beat to win the world championship last year.
    Instead, Opetaia will face Zorro for the biggest payday of his career.

    The undefeated Australian cruiserweight (23-0) had requested an exemption to fight England’s Zorro on Saturday in a blockbuster in Riyadh, headlined by heavyweight clashes between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin, as well as New Zealand’s Joseph Parker and the American star Deontay Wilder.

    But the IBF, demanding that Opetaia next fight Latvian mandatory contender Mairis Briedis, rejected Opetaia’s wishes and ordered him to abort the fight or surrender the belt.

    That’s despite Briedis, who is injured and hasn’t fought since being defeated by Opetaia in July of last year, giving Opetaia permission to fight Zorro first.

    The pair were set to fight again in February, but that fight has now been scrapped, leaving Opetaia with only the Ring belt and a reputation as the division’s number one talent.

    Opetaia broke his jaw in two places on his way to an upset victory over Briedis and has defended his belts only once since, dominating Jordan Thompson in London in September.

    That fight also required an IBF exemption after challengers Mateusz Masternak of Poland and Richard Riakporhe of England bypassed Opetaia in the final stages of negotiations.

    “I fought in absolute agony to win that belt and I’m sad to give it up,” the 27-year-old said.

    “But the fact is that Briedis is not ready to fight on December 23 and I need to stay active.

    “I simply cannot turn down the highest salary of my career.

    “Belts must be won and lost in the ring and I am still the Ring Magazine champion and all roads in the cruiserweight division pass through me.”

    Gold Coast-based Opetaia manager Mick Francis has fought for a commitment to the IBF, one of the sport’s four internationally recognized organisations, for the past fortnight, before relenting on Monday.

    “There’s an old saying that you can’t eat trophies,” Francis said.

    “Jai cannot refuse the money offered to change his life to fight Zorro and we need the activity.”

    AAP

