Sister Wives star Kody Brown is ditching polygamy for a MONOGAMOUS relationship with his last remaining wife, Robyn… after his three other marriages collapsed.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kody Brown, after multiple plural marriages, is focusing on monogamy as the year comes to a close.

Kody, 54, and his wife Robyn, 45, chat with host Sukanya Krishnan on Sunday’s edition of Sister Wives: One on One.

Kody said he “wouldn’t be interested” in welcoming another sister to the family after splitting from his wives Meri Brown, 52, Janelle Brown, 54, and Christine Brown, 51, within a span of 14 months.

He told Robyn: “I would have to tell that woman that I will never love you as much as I love her; I know better now.”

Janelle said of Kody: “He’s talking more and more now about ‘as we move towards monogamy.’ So I think that’s where he’s headed.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown, 54, after multiple plural marriages, is focusing on monogamy as the year comes to a close. Pictured in Sunday’s edition of Sister Wives: One on One.

(LR) Janelle Brown, 54, Christine Brown, 51, Kody, Meri Brown, 52, and Robyn Brown, 45, photographed in 2015 in Las Vegas

Janelle said she didn’t predict that Kody and Robyn would look for other sister wives to expand their family, as they seem “very happy” with the direction of their family after the series of splits.

“I don’t foresee it,” he said. ‘If I did, I’ll bet you $1,000 right now and you’ll come find me. If he does, I’ll give you $1,000.”

Janelle said she felt Kody and Robyn “have found something together at this stage in their lives that seems to be very deep” with each other, adding, “I think it works, and it’s okay.”

Robyn didn’t seem so optimistic, as she said she felt it was “strange” to move forward in a singular marriage after having entered into a plural marriage in the first place.

“To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes, but I don’t know how it works exactly,” Robyn said. “It’s strange, I feel like it’s disrespectful.”

In the special, Robyn said it felt “disrespectful to be happy” in her romance with Kody, since Janelle, Meri and Christine have never formally given her their blessings amid the aforementioned relationship trio’s dissolution.

Krishnan told Robyn: ‘They want you to be happy with Kody, they all sat here and said, ‘We want Robyn and Kody to be happy, they have a special relationship.’ Christine, Meri and Janelle have shared that with me.’

Robyn said in response: ‘I need an off camera, in my face, because I don’t know how it feels like it’s disrespectful to your children; There is a lack of respect for the commitments I made.

Kody chats with host Sukanya Krishnan on Sunday’s edition of Sister Wives: One on One about the future of their marriage.

Kody said he “wouldn’t be interested” in welcoming another sister wife into the family after splitting from his wives Meri Brown, 52, Janelle Brown, 54, and Christine Brown, 51, within a span of 14 years. months.

Janelle said of Kody: “He’s talking more and more now about ‘As we move towards monogamy,’ so I think that’s where he’s headed.”

Kody and Robyn “have found something together at this stage in their lives that seems to be very deep” with each other, Janelle said.

Janelle said she didn’t predict that Kody and Robyn would look for other sister wives to expand their family, as they seem “very happy” with the direction of their family after the series of splits.

‘My commitment to them, to their children and to Kody about this family is not broken. And I don’t know how to break it. I don’t know how to end this.’

Krishnan replied, “I don’t think you are stupid; I think you are asking to have a conversation with your sister wives and for you to be truly happy with Kody, you need to be freed.”

Christine, who married David Woolley, 59, announced that she and Kody would split in November 2021.

She said at the time in an Instagram statement: “After over 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

‘We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we raise our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate this time within our family.’

Janelle’s split from Kody was revealed in late 2022 during Kody’s Sister Wives: One on One special.

“I am separated from Janelle and divorced from Christine,” he said. “Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she is enjoying her life without me.”

Janelle confirmed that they had “been separated for several months” as she “really became somewhat indifferent” toward the marriage.

Robyn didn’t seem so optimistic, as she felt it was “strange” to move forward in a singular marriage after having entered into a plural marriage in the first place.

In the special, Robyn tearfully said it felt “disrespectful to be happy” in her romance with Kody, since Janelle, Meri and Christine have never formally given her their blessings amid the aforementioned relationship trio’s dissolution.

Robyn said in response: ‘I need an off camera, in my face, because I don’t know how it feels like it’s disrespectful to your children; There is a lack of respect for the commitments I made.

Christine announced that she and Kody would be separating in November 2021.

She married David Woolley, 59, and the couple tied the knot two months ago.

‘It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine; It was like she was sorry that life was gone,” she said. “We had a great run.”

Meri late last year revealed she was splitting from Kody after more than three decades together.

The former couple said in a joint statement in January: “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own ways, we have made the decision to permanently end our marital relationship.

‘During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect for each other and all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of each and every relationship within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, funny. , and love.’