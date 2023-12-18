On 73rd day of Israel’s war of genocide in Gaza, dozens of civilians killed, including journalist and her family

NNA – As the Israeli occupation forces continue their war of genocide against the Gaza Strip for the 73rdnbsp;day in a row, dozens of Palestinian civilians, mainly children and women, were killed, including a journalistnbsp;and her family,nbsp;in early morning bombings on several areas throughout the Gaza Strip.

Journalist Haneen Ali al-Qashtane was killed along with members of her family, a total of eight people, and dozens were injured after warplanes bombed their house in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, health sources said this morning that more than 100 people were killed in massacres in Jabalia while a similar number of people remain under the rubble, along with at least 20 wounded.

Israeli warplanes launched violent strikes on the northern areas of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, while heavy artillery shelling targeted all areas of the city, resulting in the death and injury of dozens of civilians.

In addition,nbsp;explosions shook the central region of the Gaza Strip.

More than 30 people were killed and dozens were injured last night in a new massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip, where a residential square was leveled to the ground.

A woman was killed and others were injured in a bombing that targeted Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

Several people were also killed and dozens were injured after warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Abu Gharqud family, west of Nuseirat refugee camp.

More than 19,000 people were killed, most of them children and women, in 73 days of Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip, and more than 52,000 were injured.–WAFA

