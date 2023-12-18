Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Enemy reconnaissance aircrafts fly over western and central villages in South Lebanon

    By

    Dec 18, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – An Israeli enemy reconnaissance aircraft flew on Monday morning over villages in southern Lebanonrsquo;s western and central sectors, reaching the Litani River.nbsp;

    Meanwhile, enemy positions in Labouneh targeted with gunfire adjacent mountainous regions.nbsp;

    The Israeli enemy persisted in its violations overnight until nearly 10:00 pm intermittently shelling the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab.nbsp;

    The enemy#39;s flares illuminated the sky over the area, extending towards the town of Mansouri.nbsp;

