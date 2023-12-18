High school students ‘exhausted’ by increasing pressure to attend college

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Young people face increasing pressure to attend university, even if it is not necessary for their desired career, which can exacerbate their poor mental health, according to new research.

Key points: Researchers examine 22 students’ experience from high school to higher education and work

Researcher Kristina Sincock says that while college is a “perfect option,” it’s “not for everyone.”

Dr Sincock says it would be beneficial if there was a change in society towards TAFE as a “second tier option”.

Kristina Sincock from the University of Newcastle is co-author of a new research paper titled Pressure to attend university: beyond narrow concepts of pathways to a ‘good life’, which examined 22 young people’s transition from school to education. superior. and employment.

“We were a little surprised that there was so much talk about this pressure to go to university, we didn’t expect it to be so strong, and we were also surprised that there was talk of mental health problems,” he said. saying.

“We didn’t realize that we would see that clear connection between the pressure that they feel in school and during that difficult time of their adolescence and even when they started their first year of college.”

Participants reported feeling “exhausted” and “overwhelmed.”

“I felt like there was a lot of pressure on me to do the best and I felt like I wasn’t the best…so I got anxious about not being as good as everyone thinks I am,” one student told researchers.

“That’s why I really wanted to do this interview, because I wanted to make it clear that high school is not the end of everything…getting that high grade in HSC is not the end of everything.”

Participants told researchers that career education was most useful when it was in tune with their individual situation.

One student, who aspired to become a chef from a young age, said teachers told him that “cooking is a horrible job.”

“Almost all the teachers at my school wanted to push me to pursue their career path (and told me), ‘You’re very smart… you should go to college’ (otherwise I might not be successful… I was always told pushed toward that career.) “To be honest, regardless of what my feelings were, I never felt really supported by my career advisor.”

Dr. Sincock said she recognized that college was a “perfect option” for many students and that they were not suggesting that professors or advisors encourage students not to attend, but rather that “it was not for everyone, and it was not feel bad if you don’t come in.”

“A lot of people talked about that continuous pressure and that you have to do well and your life is not going to work if you don’t get a good ATAR and then go to university and get a good degree,” he said. .

“University isn’t everything, so maybe doing something vocational or attending TAFE could work for you too.”

The article concludes that students should be offered “unbiased information about their post-school options and be prepared to better understand the paths that best suit their passions and interests.”

Dr Sincock said Australian students needed to have better vocational education at school.

“We’re not saying that teachers aren’t doing the best they can with the time and resources they have at their disposal, I think they are, but I think it’s just not a priority in terms of funding,” he said.

“If kids had a better awareness of what’s available and all the different options, maybe the pressure to go to college wouldn’t be as prevalent.”

In her first interview with researchers, a Year 11 student who graduated from TAFE shared her views on the perception of university compared to other courses.

“Personally, I’ve always imagined university would be more successful, I don’t know. If you do university you’ll be more successful afterwards than if you just did TAFE or an apprenticeship,” he said.

Dr Sincock said it would be beneficial if there was a change in “society’s narrative around TAFE”.

“It’s seen as a second-tier option that if you’re smart you go to university and if you’re not, you do a TAFE course or an apprenticeship… and it’s not true,” he said.

“That’s a broad social problem and I don’t know how to overcome it.”

This sentiment is echoed by Penne Dawe, chief executive of the Australian Center for Vocational Education (ACCE), a not-for-profit organization and career practitioner trainer, who was not involved in the research.

He said it was not within the standards of the profession to direct a child towards higher education rather than vocational study, but acknowledged that people had a perception about vocational training.

The perception and state of education and vocational training are the subject of an investigation to which the ACCE has submitted a proposal.

“There is a perception, sometimes among parents and certain schools might promote it, that the only path to success is higher education, and that is not the case,” Ms Dawe said.

“It’s certainly something we need to change in terms of perception in Australia.”

Ms Dawe said the ratio of careers counselors to students was poor, meaning not much specific guidance could be provided.

“The problem we have in Australia is that we don’t have a vocational education subject in our curriculum, which doesn’t give a lot of space and time for that to happen,” he said.

“It’s actually a lifelong journey that should be done throughout school.”

Dr. Sincock said her advice to parents and guardians of recent high school graduates would be to listen.

“Listen to what the young people around you really want, instead of making them feel that if they don’t make the right decision now they will waste their lives and end up without a career. There is time,” he said.