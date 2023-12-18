Taylor Swift Dropped $1200 on Vintage KC Chiefs Gear

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Shutterstock

By now, the lore of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s early courtship is embedded deep within the collective Swiftie cranium: The Kansas City Chiefs tight end first caught the pop star’s attention this summer by announcing his intent to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it while attending her Eras Tour. Basically, he was saying, he was a fan who wanted to become something more, and incredibly, he got his wish. Ever since, barely a week has passed that the two haven’t been photographed all over each other.

Now, it’s Swift’s turn to mold herself into a huge public fan of her new boyfriend, and because “Miss Americana” has never done anything in her life half-assed, she’s gone about this project with enormous enthusiasm. Swift has turned up at Chiefs games cheering with a huge smile on her face and sporting her signature red lip, but her outfits have also been crucial to conveying her allegiance to her new beau.

For her first Kelce game ever, the pop star wore a Chiefs jacket sourced from ESPN commentator Erin Andrews’ WEAR line, perhaps a nod to the journalist’s podcast interview this summer in which she encouraged Swift and Kelce to get together long before it actually happened. And at her most recent appearance, the Midnights artist appeared in her strongest game day outfit yet: a long black winter coat and a vintage black and red Chiefs sweatshirt, sourced from the local Kansas City vintage store Westside Storey.

Read more at The Daily Beast.