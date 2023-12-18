Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    A Chinese company is making its 100 workers run 2 miles every day if they want to get a better bonus

    “You’d have to run 2 miles a day to meet the monthly target of 62 miles. So the company wants their staff to be track athletes?” one person wrote on Weibo.

    A company in China really wanted to maintain its employees’ fitness. So it tied its employees’ annual bonuses to the number of miles they ran in a month.Staff have to run around 62 miles every month if they want to snag a higher bonus.

    A paper company in Guangdong, China wants its staff to run for their bonuses. Literally.

    Guangdong Dongpo Paper’s chairman Lin Zhiyong told the media on December 7 that employee bonuses would be determined by the number of miles they ran each month, per Guangzhou Daily.

    Employees need to clock 62 miles every month if they want to get an annual bonus worth 130% of their monthly salary. Staff would get an annual bonus equivalent to a month’s salary if they ran 31 miles every month.

    Hardcore runners can get a free pair of running shoes if they run 31 miles every month, continuously for six months.

    For those who could only manage 19 miles per month, they would only be entitled to an annual bonus worth 30% of their monthly salary.

    “My business can only endure if my employees are healthy,” said Lin, who claims to have scaled Mount Everest twice — once in 2022, and another time in 2023.

    According to Guangzhou Daily’s report, the company’s staff seem to have welcomed the move. The paper company currently has about 100 employees on its payroll.

    “Not only do we get to keep fit, we also get paid for it as well. That’s killing two birds with one stone,” an unnamed employee told the publication.

    The initiative, however, was ridiculed by people on the Chinese Twitter-like social media platform Weibo.

    “You’d have to run two miles a day to meet the monthly target of 62 miles. So the company wants their staff to be track athletes?” one person wrote on Weibo.

    Some felt that employees were risking injury just to get their bonuses.

    “These requirements would be considered excessive even for sporting school students. It will hurt their knees. Depending on one’s age and physical condition, it could also trigger acute heart failure,” read one Weibo comment.

    Others felt that Lin’s unorthodox practice would spell doom for his company.

    “Everybody, please keep a lookout for the future of this company. I believe it will go bust within the next five years,” another person wrote on Weibo.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

