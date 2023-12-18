Gary Neville criticizes Manchester United’s defensive approach to Liverpool’s stalemate, claiming “that’s NOT an act” and admitting “we killed Mourinho for playing like that.”

Gary Neville unimpressed with Manchester United’s Liverpool plan

He felt they could have taken more advantage when the Reds had an exposed midfield.

Second round for the Rooneys? WAGatha Christie takes the field on Monday – everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gary Neville hit out at Manchester United’s approach to their Sunday assignment at Liverpool, arguing they were “ok” with a winning performance.

The Red Devils legend compared his safety-first attitude to the performances of Jose Mourninho, who managed two 0-0 draws at Anfield while on the United bench.

Liverpool shot 34 to United’s six and had 69 per cent possession in the goalless draw, showing just how far up Jurgen Klopp’s team were.

Central defenders Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans were two of United’s best players as Erik ten Hag’s side presented a durable but unambitious prospect.

Neville told Sky Sports: “Manchester United played very poorly. They had a 10 or 15 minute period when Szoboszlai came off and they (Liverpool) had Trent Alexander-Arnold and Endo in midfield and it was a 4-2-4 in the one where you thought, “ooh, there are two or three counterattacks.”

Gary Neville felt Manchester United played ‘very poorly’ and criticized their approach at Anfield

United defended resolutely and limited Liverpool to half chances, but had little attacking intent.

Your browser does not support iframes.

“It’s a good result because it’s a draw at Anfield and you can never rule out a draw at Anfield, but that’s not a performance.

‘We killed (José) Mourinho a few years ago for coming here, playing like that and getting a 0-0. So I think the fact that they’ve been a bit more resilient defensively is good and the fact that they’ve kept a clean sheet is good, but in terms of the level of performance that will win you football matches, no, It’s very far away.

“But you have to give some credit to the defenders and the way the whole team stuck together because I didn’t think they had it.”

“Before the game, I saw the team and thought: how is it possible to keep a clean sheet, conceding at least two or three goals? You have to give them credit for that and you have to say well done because it has been a difficult week for them.

‘I can’t imagine how difficult it’s been, the criticism they’ve received, everyone is criticizing them, including us, and the fact is they left here tonight with a little bit of respect.’

Considering United’s previous visit to Anfield resulted in a 7-0 defeat, many fans anticipated another drubbing at the hands of their old enemies.

Neville compared United’s approach to that of Jose Mourinho, who managed two 0-0 draws at Anfield during his tenure at the club.

With a back-to-the-wall performance, United scored six shots to Liverpool’s 34.

IT’S ALL STARTING! It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport promising a different take on Premier League football. It is available at MailOnline, Mail+, Youtube, apple music and Spotify. Your browser does not support iframes.

A 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on December 9 and a lackluster 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in midweek had heralded a miserable Sunday on Merseyside.

However, although they had limited opportunities, they held off Liverpool and made them look like a normal team, especially in midfield.

Liverpool’s midfield trio of Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch did not have much joy in opening significant breakthroughs through their opponent’s defensive line.

Fifteen of Liverpool’s shots were from outside the area and many from tight angles, showing how United limited them.