The West Bank town of Bethlehem usually draws large crowds of tourists throughout the year – and at Christmas in particular. This year, however, local authorities have cancelled most celebrations and tourists are nowhere to be seen. Many in the local Christian community say they are in no mood to celebrate while war rages in Gaza. FRANCE 24’s Taoufik Mjaied, Claire Duhamel and Carolyn Lamboley sent this report.

