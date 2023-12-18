Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Donald Trump Is Blowing Up the Myth of the New Hampshire Primary

    Dec 18, 2023
    Donald Trump Is Blowing Up the Myth of the New Hampshire Primary

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    DURHAM, New Hampshire—In his monthly stop in the first-in-the-nation primary state on Saturday, Donald Trump gave the crowd assembled at the University of New Hampshire’s arena almost exactly what Chris Christie predicted.

    Christie said on Wednesday that the former president would fly in, “talk at you,” avoid taking any voter questions, rattle off his running list of grievances, and be wheels-up in a few hours.

    It would be an insult to Granite State voters, according to Christie, who himself will be in New Hampshire close to full-time between Christmas and the Jan. 23 primary election.

