I shopped at Alo Yoga and Lululemon to find out if they’re any match for each other. The winner was clear.

I shopped at Lululemon and Alo Yoga to see how the two activewear brands compare.

Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider

Alo Yoga is a popular athleisure brand in the US.Meanwhile, Lululemon is dominating the activewear category.I visited both stores to compare the two.

At any given moment, you can gauge what brand the “cool” New Yorkers are wearing based on the tote bags they carry.

This year, I’ve seen a plethora of grayscale, tie-dye totes emblazoned with the name “alo” in lowercase letters. They come from the popular athleisure brand Alo Yoga, which has been spotted on celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

Although the company launched in 2007, it’s made major strides in recent years. Last year, the privately owned company reached $1 billion in sales and nearly doubled business from 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported. Today, Alo has 63 store locations in the US, according to its website.

But when it comes to category dominance, Lululemon is the name on everyone’s lips. The company has reported quarterly revenue growth since September 2020. Lululemon’s fourth-quarter sales outlook came in below investors’ expectations, but the company posted double-digit growth in Q3. Revenue increased 19% to $2.2 billion, compared to $1.9 billion last year. The company currently has 686 store locations globally.

Lululemon was ranked the most “fashionable or cool” sportswear brand in an online survey conducted by UBS Evidence Lab of 4,500 consumers across China, Germany, the UK, and the US, which took place from between August and September.

As the activewear category continues to gain popularity among today’s consumers, it’s only a matter of time before the space becomes crowded. Will Alo’s cult following lead to bigger gains? Or will Lululemon continue to eclipse other athleisure brands?

I visited Alo Yoga and Lululemon stores to compare their offerings and determine which has the potential for long term success.

First, I visited Lululemon in Soho. The exterior of Lululemon’s Soho store. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider This Lululemon store was located at 520 Broadway in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan. The front of the store displayed seasonal items. Inside the Lululemon store in Soho. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider There were lots of winter styles to look at, from yoga pants and leggings to bodysuits and jackets. I was surprised to find a trendy, wool cardigan in a leopard print. There were so many basics to choose from … This section was organized by color. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider There was a wide range of colors and fabrics too. … as well as some trendier pieces. A jacket and cargo pants at Lululemon. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider I was not expecting Lululemon to have cargo pants. But of course, as they are what cool Gen Zers wear, it was smart for the brand to have their own take on the trend. I went downstairs to take a look at the men’s section. The men’s section at Lululemon. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider Lululemon also has a lot of activewear options for men, as well as basic casual clothing. I didn’t expect to see dressier men’s styles. Dressier pieces in the men’s section. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider Some of the men’s pieces didn’t make sense to me, like the New Venture Blazer, pictured above in off-white and black. These blazers were very thin and made from a performance fabric which, according to the tag, is water-repellent and wrinkle-free. (Even though clearly they were a bit wrinkled.) It’s an interesting concept, but I just couldn’t imagine many men wanting to wear a blazer that looks like you’re about to work out in it. Plus, I have a feeling most men don’t think of Lululemon as a destination for office attire. Lululemon uses a mix of natural and synthetic fibers. A tag on a men’s sweater at Lululemon. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider For example, this men’s sweater contained 43% merino wool, 27% alpaca hair, 25% polyamide, and 5% elastane. A sales associate helped me to a fitting room. There was plenty of space to hang my clothes in the fitting room. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider She wrote my name on the door, which was a nice touch. I quickly realized how tight Lulu’s clothing fits. I took this photo after my head got stuck in the shirt. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider Either my head is abnormally large, or Lululemon makes its neck holes very small. I got stuck for a few seconds as I pulled the skin-tight bodysuit over my head. Once I finally made it through and caught my breath, it fit nicely. And the fabric was very soft. The bodysuit is made from Lulu’s Wundermost fabric, which is 79% nylon and 21% Lycra elastane. The company introduced Wundermost last quarter as its “softest fabric ever,” CEO Calvin McDonald said in an earnings call. “Wundermost launch has been met with great initial response from our guests, and we’re excited to keep bringing innovation into this new franchise,” he told investors. Meanwhile, the Softstreme ribbed zip flared pants were comfortable and felt stylish. Though they were a bit too tight and I worried that if I went up a size, they’d be too long for my short legs. Next, I tried the Wundermost tee and a pair of sweats. Trying on the Loungeful HR joggers. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider I liked the jogger-style sweatpants. They were comfortable and fit well. This quilted half-zip jacket was cozy. The scuba oversized quilted half-zip sweatshirt. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider I’ve been loving half-zip and polo styles lately. Even though this was a sweatshirt material, the quilting and thickness was warm enough to wear as a jacket on moderately cold days. I had to try the cargos too. The light utilitech cargo pocket high-rise pant. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider I was very impressed by how Lululemon struck a balance with these cargos. They successfully put their own spin on a trend by making them not too baggy and using a cotton-blend fabric that felt like a performance material. I could see the pants being a bit more daring for some of their customers, but they’re still approachable for the target Lulu shopper. Finally, I tried the Align leggings. The Align leggings. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider I’d never shopped at Lululemon before, so I knew I had to try their famous Align leggings. They were tight, but still pretty comfortable and soft. I could see why so many people like them for working out or just running errands. Next, I walked down the street to Alo Yoga. Most of the storefront was covered in scaffolding. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider I visited the Alo flagship store in Soho, located at 96 Spring Street, across from another activewear brand, Vuori. The first thing I noticed was how trendy all the clothes were. A raspberry, faux-leather set. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider At first, I thought I’d walked into the wrong store. I didn’t see much yoga clothing or activewear. I wondered where all the yoga clothing was. A tan faux-leather set. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider There was a lot of faux leather. Then I spotted some leggings and nods to yoga. The Alo store was organized by color schemes. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider For those of us wondering why it’s called Alo Yoga, there’s some artful photography of yoga poses and a mannequin sitting in “easy pose.” I finally found some leggings and sports bras among more fashion pieces like faux-fur coats and a bustier top. Some pieces were just weird. Raincoat or trash bag? Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider This wrinkly, plastic raincoat looked like a trash bag. And an odd, waxy film appeared to be wearing off on one jacket already. Lululemon also uses a mix of natural and synthetic fibers. A pair of sweatpants. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider These sweatpants contained 65% cotton and 35% polyester. Later, I found a men’s sweater that was 100% cashmere. The men’s section was much more of an activewear store. The men’s section at Alo. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider The men’s section carried basics like sweatshirts, shorts, and athletic pants. It seemed to focus more on comfort than on fashion trends. I headed to the fitting room to try on the pieces I found. There was just a single bar to hang clothes. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider The lighting in the fitting room was bright in some places and then dark in others, which made it difficult to take good pictures. First, I tried on a legging and sports bra set. Trying the Airlift high-waist line up legging. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider The leggings came in a pretty emerald green and had contrasting details. They were really tight, even though they were my normal size. Once I finally tugged them into place, I noticed the fabric was neither a soft nor performance texture. They felt restrictive to any major movement. Underneath the tank, I tried on a sports bra that matched the leggings. It was cute, but I couldn’t picture myself working out in it. The fabric was uncomfortable and the band was too tight around my ribs. This sweatsuit was cozy but felt cheap. Trying the Muse hoodie and sweatpant set. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider The fit was unflattering — too bulky in places I’d want more fitted. The rib-knit fabric was soft on the outside but rough and thin inside. The full set was more than $200, but I could find the same quality and style at H&M or Shein for less than half the price. These leggings were forgettable, and this jacket was mediocre. Trying on the Power Hour faux-leather cropped jacket. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider The leggings were alright, but I don’t remember much of note about them. They certainly were not a pair I’d spend $128 on. Overall, Alo seemed more like a fast-fashion brand than anything else. A large section of the Alo store was devoted to coats and jackets. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider I wasn’t impressed with Alo as an activewear destination. It seemed to focus much more on trendy styles and non-athletic pieces. But even some of its fashion choices were questionable. A lot of the fabrics used felt very low-grade for how high the prices are. I also didn’t like how prominent the Alo logo is on much of its clothing. While some might like the obvious branding, it was too distracting for me. If I never walked into the store again, I wouldn’t miss it. There are plenty of options available for those interested in fast fashion or activewear, but Alo isn’t doing either well. The company is going to have choose one to focus on and improve if it wants to stand out in a crowded space. Lululemon’s focus, value, and quality are clear. Upstairs, on the second floor of Lululemon. Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins/Business Insider Overall, I was much more impressed by Lululemon. I get the hype. The company has honed in on its target customer and developed its product to focus on quality, without sacrificing style. It’s struck a balance between comfortable, wearable pieces and fashion appeal. Many of its styles are takes on current trends, without getting too far off-track from its core product. I can see why so many Lululemon styles are timeless and circulate though resale. While not all of its style choices worked, most of the store was cohesive and made sense for its target customer.

Read the original article on Business Insider