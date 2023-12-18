McDonald’s: Heated moment: Ugly dispute breaks out in Macca’s drive-thru queue over ‘disgusting’ act: ‘Shut up your wife!’

<!–

A heated confrontation broke out in a McDonald’s queue after a man threw rubbish out of the window.

Dashcam footage taken at the fast food restaurant in Boronia, in Melbourne’s east, shows an object thrown out of the car in front before a woman in the rear vehicle shouts: ‘Damn grots.’

Seconds later, an angry bearded man with a ponytail exited his vehicle and responded: ‘Shut your mouth or I’ll throw the trash in your car.’

He then addressed the husband of the woman who made the comment.

‘We’ll get him through, bastard…

‘Shut up, you damn woman, mate.’

Before getting back into his car, the man again told his husband to “get out front, dog.”

Despite the tense exchange, the lead car drove away without being hit.

But before getting out, the man threw more trash out the passenger side window again.

Reddit commenters backed up the people in the second car, with one saying: ‘This asshole threatened your wife!’ 100% report (to the police)…

“Next time it could be worse and this champion thinks it’s okay to act like this.”

Some, however, suggested the woman was a ‘Karen’ for complaining about the litter being dumped in the first place.

The man in the second car responded to this by saying: “My wife is not a Karen, she just hates the shitty behavior and shouts it, a little too loud.”