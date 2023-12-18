Launch of “Arab Vision 2045” during ESCWA’s 31st Ministerial Session

NNA mdash; The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) concluded its 31st ministerial session in Cairo today. Inaugurated with a segment for senior officials, the session delved into discussions on governance challenges in the Arab region. The war on Gaza and its socioeconomic repercussions were also in focus. The ldquo;Arab Vision 2045rdquo;, jointly prepared by ESCWA and the League of Arab States (LAS), was launched during the ministerial segment that followed on the third day, with the participation of LAS Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, ESCWA Executive Secretary Rola Dashti, Arab ministers and delegations from the Commissionrsquo;s member States.nbsp;

ldquo;This year, we mark the 50th anniversary of ESCWA. It has been a challenging and successful journey,rdquo; Dashti underscored. ldquo;We gather here today, not only to mark our Golden Jubilee, but also to renew our commitment to shared prosperity and launch the Arab Vision 2045. The road ahead is long, but we are driven by hope, determination, spirit of cooperation, and ambition.rdquo;

The Vision aspires to articulate a developmental outlook that instills confidence among Arab people in a safe, just, and prosperous future, rooted in science, action and cultural renewal. It envisions a prosperous landscape by 2045, coinciding with the momentous 100th anniversary of both LAS and the United Nations. The document is a result of an extensive dialogue process with representatives from diverse sectors of Arab society, including experts, civil society organizations, think tanks, media, influencers, and artists. Participants welcomed the Vision after discussing its principles, pillars, initiatives and projects.nbsp;

In this regard, Aboul Gheit said that the initiative aimed to achieve inclusive development. ldquo;This Vision reflects our hope in a bright future, a future in which the aspirations of Arab peoples, individuals and groups, are realized. We hope that this Vision accelerates efforts, unlocks resources, and deepens cooperation,rdquo; he added.

The Session discussed the persistent socioeconomic repercussions of the war on Gaza. Since the outbreak of hostilities, ESCWA has issued several policy briefs detailing its short- and long-term impacts, reaching beyond the Strip to encompass the entire occupied Palestinian territory and the region. Discussions also revolved around a proposal outlining the tenets and essential elements for sustainable recovery in Gaza, and the development process in the occupied Palestinian territory in general.

Furthermore, participants tackled governance challenges faced in the region in areas including development, natural resources, market competition, recovery and conflict prevention. They also provided policy recommendations to foster stronger institutions and promote good governance across Arab States.nbsp;

The ministerial session concluded with the adoption of these recommendations and resolutions that will guide the work of the Commission and Arab Governments in the forthcoming period, particularly in the areas of advancing social development and supporting the Palestinian people. — ESCWA

