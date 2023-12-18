Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Roseanne Barr Screams About Unhinged Stalinist Nazi Caliphate Conspiracy

    Roseanne Barr delivered an incomprehensible rant at a hard-right conference over the weekend that was apparently too much even for her politically sympathetic audience, who largely sat in silence as she roared.

    Speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, the outspoken comedian said she was “all in for President Trump” to cheers, before launching into a bizarre and difficult to watch tirade that seemed to be about a conspiracy of communist Nazis replacing Christian democracies with a Muslim caliphate.

    “If we don’t stop these horrible communist—do you hear me?” Barr said. “I’m asking you to hear me.” She then started shouting: “Stalinist! Communists! With a huge helping of Nazi fascists thrown in! Plus one caliphate!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

