NNA – Nabatieh – Israeli enemy warplanes carried out an airnbsp;raid targeting the outskirts of the southern town of Aita al-Shaab, our correspondent reported on Monday.nbsp;

Less than five minutes later, the enemy warplanesnbsp;launched a similar raid on Jabal al-Bat on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab.

=================== L.Y