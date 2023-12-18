Makary inaugurates first aid course for media professionals and reporters

NNA – Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, on Monday launched a first aid training course in collaboration with the Lebanese Red Crossnbsp;at the Ministry of Information#39;snbsp;premises. The course aims to equip media professionals and reporters with the required skills to handle minor injuries or incidents that may arise.

Minister Makary emphasized, quot;The safety of journalists takes precedence over news reporting and responsibilities,quot; highlighting the importance of organizing such a course and following specific instructions. He stressed that these measures could potentially save lives from perilous situations.

ldquo;Therefore, the training sessions wersquo;re conducting at the ministry are essential for the journalistic body that will be present in any crisis. We urge the media outlets to take these matters more seriously,rdquo; Makary added.

The Minister concluded, quot;We aim to secure helmets, protective shields, and first aid kits for all the news teams heading to southern Lebanon,quot; stated Makary. He mentioned that these efforts would begin by equipping the press crews from the Ministry of Information, Tele Liban, and the National News Agency with the necessary gear.nbsp;

Makary also emphasized the importance of having all media institutions properly adhere to the Ministry#39;s instructions, in cooperation with all the parties involved.

