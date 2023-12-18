Japanese Ambassador attends ceremony to celebrate provision of solar power systems in Adduha High School, Mabarra Boarding School supported by Japan

NNA -nbsp;On December 14, 2023, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki attended the celebration at Adduha High School in Beirut, to hand over a solar power system for schools managed by Association for Charity and Culture (ACC), which was supported by Japan#39;s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP).

ACC established the Mabarra boarding school in 1981, which provides educational services for orphans. In 1992, ACC established the Adduha High School, which offers educational support for vulnerable children including those with autism and learning disabilities. Both schools have severely suffered from electricity shortages since 2020, affecting the consistent provision of educational services. To address this, Japan provided a solar power system for both schools and contributed to enhancing the schoolsrsquo; operational efficiency, ensuring a reliable and sustainable power supply, and providing a comfortable learning environment for students.

During the ceremony, Ambassador MAGOSHI stressed the importance of investing in education to empower future generations, noting that education and upbringing are the cornerstone of social development. He also underscored Japan#39;s commitment to supporting Lebanon#39;s education sector amidst socio-economic challenges. In return, H.E. Mr. Ibrahim Chamseddine, President of ACC, appreciated Japan for its generous support which has been provided across Lebanon through various schemes. He also highlighted the significant impacts of this project, mentioning that the sustainable power supply provided through this initiative enables schools to operate without reducing class hours and activities, and provides adequate education to students, including those with special needs.

