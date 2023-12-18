Mortada broaches developments, cultural cooperation prospects with Turkish Ambassador

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammed Wissam El-Mortada, on Monday welcomed in his office at the Sanayeh Palace, Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Baris Ulusoy, with a delegation from the Embassy.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the current developments regionally and internationally, in addition to the bilateral cultural relations between the two countries and the importance of activating and consolidating them.

In this framework, they agreed to sign a cultural cooperation agreement between the ministries of culture in the two countries in the near future.

