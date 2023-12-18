Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mortada broaches developments, cultural cooperation prospects with Turkish Ambassador

    By

    Dec 18, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammed Wissam El-Mortada, on Monday welcomed in his office at the Sanayeh Palace, Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Baris Ulusoy, with a delegation from the Embassy.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on the current developments regionally and internationally, in addition to the bilateral cultural relations between the two countries and the importance of activating and consolidating them.

    In this framework, they agreed to sign a cultural cooperation agreement between the ministries of culture in the two countries in the near future.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BODYCAM: Video Shows Moment San Diego Police Sergeant is Shot in the Head Before Suspect is Killed at Grocery Store

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Everything we know about the sex tape apparently filmed in a Senate hearing room

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Viral Cornell Applicant Didn’t Blame Race—Right-Wingers Did

    Dec 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BODYCAM: Video Shows Moment San Diego Police Sergeant is Shot in the Head Before Suspect is Killed at Grocery Store

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Everything we know about the sex tape apparently filmed in a Senate hearing room

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Viral Cornell Applicant Didn’t Blame Race—Right-Wingers Did

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer Ruby Franke Blames Biz Partner While Copping to Child Abuse

    Dec 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy