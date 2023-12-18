Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Musk’s X Under Investigation Over Alleged Breaches of Illegal Content Laws

    Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

    An investigation has been launched into Elon Musk’s X over alleged breaches of European laws around disinformation, illegal content, and transparency, the European Union announced Monday.

    The probe, which is the first such inquiry using new powers granted to the bloc since its Digital Services Act (DSA) came into effect in August, was announced on X by the EU commissioner responsible for enforcing the new rules, Thierry Breton. “Today we open formal infringement proceedings against @X,” Breton wrote.

    As well as suspected breaches of obligations around transparency and countering illegal content and disinformation, Musk’s platform is also being investigated for having a suspected “deceptive” design of its user interface, Breton said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

