NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday met at the Grand Serail, with French Minister for Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.nbsp;

The meeting was attended by Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisors, former minister Nichola Nahas, and Ambassador Boutros Asaker.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y