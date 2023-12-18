Berri broaches developments with French Foreign Affairs Minister, meets ILO’s Jaradat

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at the second presidency in Ain Al-Tineh, French Minister for Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in Lebanon and the region in light of the escalating Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Following the meeting, Lecornu left Ain Al-Tineh without making a statement.

Speaker Berri later received, in Ain El-Tineh, the International Labor Organization (ILO) Regional Director for Arab States, Dr. Ruba Jaradat.

dr. Jaradat briefed the Speaker on the work program of the ILOrsquo;s regional office and its role.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y