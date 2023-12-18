Pakistan’s Jailed Ex-Leader Uses AI Clone After Public Rally Ban

PTI

Imran Khan, the jailed former prime minister of Pakistan, was able to deliver a public campaign speech Monday using a voice clone that was created with artificial intelligence.

Khan has been behind bars since he was convicted on corruption charges in August. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which is banned from holding public rallies, coupled the voice clone with an AI-generated image of Khan appearing to speak, allowing a digital avatar to address a rally held online.

“Our party is not allowed to hold public rallies,” Khan’s clone said in the clip, encouraging supporters to make sure they show up in big numbers for general elections scheduled for Feb. 8. “Our people are being kidnapped and their families are being harassed.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.