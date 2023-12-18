Wednesday, December 20, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Time                Topic

9:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; A first aid training session organized by the Ministry of Information, in collaboration with the Lebanese Red Cross, at the Ministry of Information building – 6th floor, aimed at assisting journalists and correspondents on how to deal with minor injuries and incidents if they occur. (Continues until 5:00 pm).

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; The Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut accepts condolences for the passing of the Kuwaiti Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the new embassy building in Ramlet Al-Baida, Beirut (until 1:00 pm).

10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; A session by the Finance and Budget Committee chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan to discuss the budget of the Ministry of National Defense, its departments, and institutions in the General Budget Law for the year 2024.

12:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The subcommittee arising from the Administration and Justice Committee, chaired by MP George Okais, holds a press conference at the Parliament to announce the completion of studying proposals related to amending the Military Judiciary Law, attended by MPs: Imad El-Hout, Bilal Abdullah, Ashraf Baidoun, and George Attallah.

12:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; A press conference by the Monitoring Committee of Civil Associations for Environmental Protection and Anti-Corruption, chaired by the General Coordinator of Associations and head of the Popular Ambulance in Lebanon, discussing the increase in taxes and municipal fees and their implications on citizens, at the Press Syndicate.

4:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Mass at the invitation of quot;Lebanon Youth Movementrdquo;, presided by the movement#39;s guide, Father Maurice Wahbeh, at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption for the Melkite Greek Catholics – Ain Saadeh.nbsp;

Christmas activities for institutions under the jurisdiction of the Orthodox Archdiocese of Beirut, under the patronage of the Archbishop Metropolitan Elias Audi, at the Orthodox Annunciation School opposite St. George University Hospital.

4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Opening of a Christmas exhibition titled quot;Christmas for Beirut 2023.quot;

6:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Certificate distribution ceremony at the Faculty of Medicine at Saint George University in Beirut, with the participation of the Orthodox Schools Choir.

5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; quot;Dialogue – City – Peoplequot; on quot;Urbanism and Spatial Justice in Lebanon and the Region – Environmental Devastation in Palestine and South Lebanon,quot; at Al-Safir Building – Hamra.

7:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Opening of the Christmas market and tree lighting at the Municipality Square of Dekwaneh in the presence of Dekwaneh Mayor, Antoine Chakhtoura, and Father Fadi Alam. The event includes activities for children and the distribution of free gifts.

