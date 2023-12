NNA – Nabatieh – At approximately 3:35 p.m., an enemy drone carried out an air raid targeting an open area between the southern towns of Aitaroun and Blida, launching a guided missile, with no casualties reported.

The air raid coupled with intermittent enemy artillery shelling on the outskirts of Aitaroun and Yaroun, our correspondent reported on Monday.

L.Y