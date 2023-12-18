(UPDATE) Mikati meets French Foreign Affairs Minister, Public Works Minister at Grand Serail

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday met at the Grand Serail, with French Minister for Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.nbsp;

The meeting was attended by Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisors, former minister Nichola Nahas, and Ambassador Boutros Asaker.nbsp;

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed quot;the priority of stopping the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, and implementing Resolution 1701 in letter and spirit, provided that Israel adheres to its provisions.quot;

On the other hand, Premier Mikati also met with Caretaker Public Works and Transport Minister, Ali Hamieh, with whom he discussed ministry affairs.

nbsp;

nbsp;

======L.Y