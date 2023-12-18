Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    News

    Driver Who Crashed Into Joe Biden’s Motorcade Slapped With DUI Charge

    By

    Dec 18, 2023 , , , , ,
    Driver Who Crashed Into Joe Biden’s Motorcade Slapped With DUI Charge

    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty

    The driver of a car that struck an SUV in President Joe Biden’s motorcade Sunday night was charged Monday morning with driving under the influence and “inattentive driving,” authorities said.

    Reporters at the scene captured Biden appearing startled as the collision occurred near his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, with reports saying that Secret Service agents rushed to get Biden into another SUV not involved in the crash.

    The collision damaged both vehicles but did not injure anyone.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BODYCAM: Video Shows Moment San Diego Police Sergeant is Shot in the Head Before Suspect is Killed at Grocery Store

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Everything we know about the sex tape apparently filmed in a Senate hearing room

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Viral Cornell Applicant Didn’t Blame Race—Right-Wingers Did

    Dec 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BODYCAM: Video Shows Moment San Diego Police Sergeant is Shot in the Head Before Suspect is Killed at Grocery Store

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Everything we know about the sex tape apparently filmed in a Senate hearing room

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Viral Cornell Applicant Didn’t Blame Race—Right-Wingers Did

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer Ruby Franke Blames Biz Partner While Copping to Child Abuse

    Dec 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy