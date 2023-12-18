Driver Who Crashed Into Joe Biden’s Motorcade Slapped With DUI Charge

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty

The driver of a car that struck an SUV in President Joe Biden’s motorcade Sunday night was charged Monday morning with driving under the influence and “inattentive driving,” authorities said.

Reporters at the scene captured Biden appearing startled as the collision occurred near his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, with reports saying that Secret Service agents rushed to get Biden into another SUV not involved in the crash.

The collision damaged both vehicles but did not injure anyone.

