Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    News

    Ziwe Exposes George Santos Once and for All in Scathing Sit-Down

    By

    Dec 18, 2023 , , , ,
    Ziwe Exposes George Santos Once and for All in Scathing Sit-Down

    YouTube/screegrab

    It instantly became the most hotly anticipated—and dreaded?—political stunt of the year when comedian Ziwe Fumudoh asked disgraced former GOP congressman George Santos earlier this month to sit down for a “pay-per-view” interview and he replied, “Let’s do it.”

    The pair’s “iconic” meeting premiered on YouTube Monday morning—for free, by the way—with the weight of something important. Fly-on-the-wall black and white footage catches Santos commenting on Ziwe’s “legs for days” as he gets his hair and makeup done. In another moment when he thought he was off camera, he sincerely asks her to “be mindful with the DOJ stuff.”

    The comedian and author of Black Friend, who lost her eponymous Showtime late-night series earlier this year shortly before that network itself dissolved into Paramount+, frames the “ZNN” interview as a “bombshell” showdown between a “jokester” and a “national joke.” She also makes it clear that Santos asked to be paid for the interview “three times” but she refused—despite the Birkin bag of money in the background.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BODYCAM: Video Shows Moment San Diego Police Sergeant is Shot in the Head Before Suspect is Killed at Grocery Store

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Everything we know about the sex tape apparently filmed in a Senate hearing room

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Viral Cornell Applicant Didn’t Blame Race—Right-Wingers Did

    Dec 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BODYCAM: Video Shows Moment San Diego Police Sergeant is Shot in the Head Before Suspect is Killed at Grocery Store

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Everything we know about the sex tape apparently filmed in a Senate hearing room

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Viral Cornell Applicant Didn’t Blame Race—Right-Wingers Did

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer Ruby Franke Blames Biz Partner While Copping to Child Abuse

    Dec 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy