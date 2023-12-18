Ziwe Exposes George Santos Once and for All in Scathing Sit-Down

YouTube/screegrab

It instantly became the most hotly anticipated—and dreaded?—political stunt of the year when comedian Ziwe Fumudoh asked disgraced former GOP congressman George Santos earlier this month to sit down for a “pay-per-view” interview and he replied, “Let’s do it.”

The pair’s “iconic” meeting premiered on YouTube Monday morning—for free, by the way—with the weight of something important. Fly-on-the-wall black and white footage catches Santos commenting on Ziwe’s “legs for days” as he gets his hair and makeup done. In another moment when he thought he was off camera, he sincerely asks her to “be mindful with the DOJ stuff.”

The comedian and author of Black Friend, who lost her eponymous Showtime late-night series earlier this year shortly before that network itself dissolved into Paramount+, frames the “ZNN” interview as a “bombshell” showdown between a “jokester” and a “national joke.” She also makes it clear that Santos asked to be paid for the interview “three times” but she refused—despite the Birkin bag of money in the background.

