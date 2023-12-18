When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more
The best gaming laptops include models from Asus, Alienware, and Acer.
Gaming laptops have gotten significantly better over the last few years, evolving from chunky, stuttering bricks into sleek and steady powerhouses. The best gaming laptops in 2023 have top-tier graphics and processors that’ll let you run nearly any game or program without issue. You don’t have to pick between portability and power — you can have both.
The best gaming laptops on the market today include the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, my top pick, which packs high-end hardware into a slim package. Gamers on a budget will appreciate the Acer Nitro 5, an affordable laptop that offers fantastic performance for less than $1,000. And if price isn’t an issue, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware m18, which is a gaming juggernaut.
I’ve spent months testing and researching gaming laptops. Below, I’ve highlighted eight of the best gaming laptops you can buy right now, ranging in power, portability, and value. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer, a content creator who needs a new media center, or just a casual user looking for a reliable laptop, I’ve got a pick for you.
Note: Our best gaming laptop picks are solid in multiple configurations that let you choose from a range of specifications. Price and performance will vary depending on the components you select and the retailer. For some of our picks, we’ve detailed a specific build that we recommend most.
The best gaming laptops you can buy
When it comes to style, performance, portability, and build quality, it’s hard to find a better gaming laptop than the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16. This 16-inch titan includes a top-tier CPU, high-end GPU options, and one of the best screens on any gaming laptop, all packed into a sleek frame that’s less than an inch thick when closed.
Depending on what configuration you buy, the M16 comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 4080, or 4090 graphics card. All three versions are outfitted with an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU. These aren’t the strongest laptop cards ever made — notably the Razer Blade 16, featured later in this guide, offers a GPU and CPU with more wattage — but they’re close, and they’re more than enough to handle any popular game without issue.
The M16’s build quality is what really sets it apart from the competition. It’s thin and light, making it easy to take from home to work or school. And it backs up that portability with an impressive QHD+ screen that stays vibrant even in bright environments. It also supports up to a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. The M16 simply looks and feels fantastic, whether open or closed.
That small size does lead to one of the M16’s key problems, though: Its thermals. Powerful hardware in a compact frame means more heat. This means that the fans have to work harder, which means they run louder. It isn’t bad enough that you have to worry about damaging the hardware (or your thighs), but try not to block the M16’s vents. You should also check out our guide to the best laptop cooling pads for options that could help with airflow.
Price is also an issue. The M16’s RTX 4070 model can be found on sale for as low as $1,500, which is a pretty fantastic price for the hardware. But after that, you jump up to $2,700 for the RTX 4080 model, and a whopping $3,500 for the 4090 model. Those are high prices, and although they’re competitive, I’m not sure that the top M16 models are worth it. Stick with the RTX 4070 model if you want the most value for your money.
No matter how high your budget is, when it comes to prebuilt gaming laptops, it’s hard to beat the Alienware m18. Ranging in price from about $2,000 to $5,000 depending on configuration, the m18 features top-of-the-line graphics and computing power.
The build we link to here features an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, a 1 TB SSD, 32GB of memory, and a 480Hz screen. But you can also find configurations with Intel CPUs, other RTX 40-Series GPUs, and up to 8TB of solid-state storage. You can opt for models with a 165Hz screen as well, and pick between a membrane or mechanical keyboard. With so many options, you can choose exactly how much you want to spend, and how powerful your laptop will be.
And no matter what parts you pick, you’re guaranteed to get a vibrant FHD+ or QHD+ 18-inch screen, an HD webcam, and lots of RGB lighting. Every model comes with loads of ports — three USB 3.2 ports and three USB-C ports, alongside the standard Ethernet, HDMI, and headphone jack. There’s also a great honeycomb design for the fan vents, located right above the keyboard.
The Alienware m18’s biggest downside is its massive size and weight — it’s over eight pounds! Despite this size, the battery still only lasts for about four hours, which is typical for a gaming laptop. If you’re playing games, that battery will drain even faster. This means that the m18 is definitely a laptop you’ll want to keep stationary and connected to its charger most of the time.
If you’re looking for a high-end laptop that offers similar power but a lighter frame, consider the m18’s newer sibling, the Alienware x16. It has a slightly weaker CPU and higher price range, but packs similar graphical power into a smaller package. Check out our full Alienware x16 review for more details.
The Acer Nitro 5 lineup is available in more than a dozen configurations with options for 15.6-, 16-, and 17.3-inch screens. The model we’re linking to here features a 15.6-inch screen along with an Nvidia RTX 4050 and a 12th-gen Intel i5 CPU. But you can also snag configurations with older RTX 30-series cards at some retailers.
Whether you buy the Nitro 5 with an RTX 40- or 30-series card, you’ll still be able to play most modern and retro games with fantastic visuals for at least the next few years. We tested a 17.3-inch model with an RTX 3060 and it could run Cyberpunk 2077 at near-max settings, although multitasking — running the game alongside apps like Google Chrome — didn’t work well.
No matter what you’re playing, well-built fans and vents keep the laptop cool. It also comes with a handy app called NitroSense that lets you modify exactly how fast the fans go.
The Nitro 5’s worst qualities come with its design. At over six pounds, the 17.3-inch model we reviewed is quite heavy, and the 230W charger is bulky too. In my time using the Nitro 5, I’ve also found its 144Hz screen horribly dull, and the battery life is only middling.
But for pure gaming value, it’s hard to beat the Nitro 5’s combination of power and low price. It’s our top pick for the best budget gaming laptop you can get, especially if you plan to keep it connected to a brighter external monitor.
Check out our full Acer Nitro 5 laptop review.
There are few gaming laptops more portable than the Asus ROG Zephyrus series. And although the G14 is the series’ entry-level option, the 2023 edition combines a lightweight build with high-end gaming power.
Every version of the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) has an Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 14-inch 165Hz screen. Most include a fast AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and a terabyte of solid-state storage. And they’ve all got an amazingly bright screen, and a sleek look with RGB lighting — some models even have a feature called “AniMe Matrix” that lets you design and run short animations on the laptop’s casing.
The typical G14 laptop only weighs about 3.5 pounds, and when it’s closed, the laptop is less than an inch thick. This makes it wonderfully easy to carry around, whether to work, class, or a friend’s house. It’s also got solid battery life: During normal use, you should expect the laptop to last for upwards of four hours on a single charge. And if you turn the brightness down and turn on Battery Saver mode, it can last for over seven hours.
The G14 does have its downsides, though. It’s more expensive than other slim laptops for one, although it does come with three free months of Xbox Game Pass. Asus also still offers an older version of the G14 that retails for about $1,300, but only comes with an RTX 20-series GPU.
I also have complaints about the G14’s thermals. While you’re running intensive apps — whether games or visual design programs like Photoshop — expect the G14 to get hot, and for the fans to run loudly. Try to keep the laptop off cloth surfaces, like blankets.
Read our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) review.
The dark horse of Asus’ gaming lineup, the TUF A15, is one of the best gaming laptops for anyone who needs a long-lasting battery. TUF laptops are also built with military-grade shock, vibration, and dirt resistance. This makes it great for gamers who are seeking durability and longevity above all else.
Equipped with a powerful 90WHrs battery, most tests see the 2023 TUF lasting upwards of nine hours on a single charge. When it comes to gaming laptop battery life, that’s pretty much the best you can buy.
The TUF A15 doesn’t slack in the graphics department either. It’s equipped with an NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU, which is the weakest of the 40-series, but still powerful enough to smoothly run nearly any game. Combine that with a terabyte of solid-state storage, and the TUF A15 is a sturdy and versatile gaming machine.
But despite its powerful GPU, the CPU — an AMD Ryzen 7 — occasionally struggles to keep up. This means that games and apps may lag, especially if you’re multitasking.
The 15.6-inch Full HD screen also has its flaws. It’s got less than 300 nits of brightness, meaning it’s dimmer than other laptops. And it’s only got a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is less than the typical standard of 165Hz. Consider connecting it to an external monitor for the best visuals.
If you’re big on aesthetics — you want a gaming laptop that looks as good as it is powerful — then you want a Razer Blade. I’m a fan of the entire Blade family, but the best of the lineup is the Razer Blade 16.
The Razer Blade 16’s most interesting feature is its screen. Razer Blade 16 models that come equipped with an RTX 4060 or 4080 have a 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 240Hz screen, which is better than almost any other gaming laptop. But the Blade 16 models with an RTX 4070 or 4090 step things up even more with a “dual-mode” 16-inch screen that can switch between an HD (1920 x 1200) 240Hz mode and a 4K (3840 x 2400) 120Hz mode.
You need to restart the computer to switch between these modes, which is annoying. But it’s still a fantastic option that means no matter what you’re doing — finely detailed visual editing, or playing fast-paced games — the Razer Blade 16 will always look fantastic.
Every Blade 16 model also has an Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU, which is the second most powerful Intel laptop chip available right now. Unfortunately, in my testing, the CPU didn’t always hold up, and we occasionally hit strange spikes in lag, like the processor was being bottlenecked. But in most cases, the Blade 16 should be able to handle 4K video editing, virtual reality gaming, or playing ray traced games at high settings with ease.
Razer is synonymous with “flashy.” The Blade 16 continues that tradition, with an RGB keyboard and chassis that’s not only customizable, but compatible with Razer’s entire Chroma ecosystem. I love the slim frame too — it balances portability and power, my favorite combo — although the all-metal design gets mussed up easily with oily fingerprints.
This brings us to price, which is the Razer Blade 16’s biggest flaw. The Blade 16 starts at $2,700 for the RTX 4060 version, $3,300 for the 4070, $3,600 for the 4080, and $4,300 for the 4090. Oof. That’s even more expensive than the Alienware m18, our high-end pick with a better CPU.
But the Alienware m18 also doesn’t look nearly as good. You’re paying for power here, yes, but also portability and style. Whether that’s worth the money is up to you.
Razer also offers bigger versions of the Blade, including the Razer Blade 17 — one of the best 17-inch gaming laptops — but although they look good, they don’t have the same dual-mode screen.
Check out our full Razer Blade 16 review.
2-in-1 laptops — computers that can double as both touchscreen laptops and tablets — might not seem like a good match for gaming hardware. After all, gaming laptops are big and bulky, and who’d want to lug around a cinder block as a tablet?
That’s why it’s surprising that the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is as good as it is. The Flow Z13 is a beautiful 2-in-1 laptop that weighs in at only 2.6 pounds. Despite its lightweight frame, the Z13 also offers a strong Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPU and fast Intel Core i9-13900H CPU.
Those are impressive specs for a 2-in-1, which are usually stuck with weak hardware. It also supports Asus’ XG Mobile dock, which can replace the internal GPU with a fully powered RTX 4090.
The Z13’s design puts it ahead of many other 2-in-1 laptops too. Notably, the keyboard is totally detachable, which lets you turn the laptop into a true tablet. All of the Z13’s internals — along with most of its weight — are stored in the screen portion, which is the opposite of most laptops. Those specs and design make the Z13 a fantastic option not only for gamers on the go, but content creators. It’s easy to play Minecraft for a few hours in laptop mode, then pull off the keyboard to do some touchscreen-powered artwork in Photoshop.
The small build does lead to issues, though. For one, screen size: The Z13 only packs a 13.4-inch screen, which is smaller than nearly any other gaming laptop. Battery life is also middling, especially compared to other Asus laptops that are famed for their powerful batteries. And I found the port selection and locations annoying — it includes a single USB-A port, and although there are two USB-C ports, one of them is used for the charger.
The Z13’s two official models — one with an RTX 4050, and one with an RTX 4060 — cost $1,750 and $1,880 respectively. Considering the hardware, that’s expensive! But despite the price, the ROG Flow Z13 is still the best 2-in-1 laptop for gamers.
And if budget isn’t an issue, consider the special ROG Flow Z13 ACRNM edition, which costs $2,500 but includes an RTX 4070. It’s covered in strange alien-like symbols and comes with a harness, two design choices that I found delightfully fun.
Check out our ROG Flow Z13 Acronym impressions for more details.
A Chromebook in a guide to the best gaming laptops? Blasphemy!
It’s true that Chromebooks generally aren’t known for their gaming chops. Even this model, which we consider the best Chromebook for gaming, only has integrated Intel Iris graphics, which are weaker than the GPUs in any other entry in this guide. But if you’re mostly interested in cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, then the 516 GE is a great option.
What makes the 516 GE more suited for cloud gaming than other models? Its design, mostly: The 516 GE includes a vibrant 120Hz screen, an RGB-enabled keyboard, and a built-in Ethernet port for stable cloud performance. These are all rare features to find not only on a Chromebook, but on most modern budget laptops.
Notably, all Chromebook owners are also entitled to a free three-month subscription to Nvidia GeForce Now, which is one of the premiere cloud gaming services. That goes a step further for 516 GE owners, who get three free months of GeForce Now Ultimate, the higher tier that lets you stream games at 120 frames per second in 1440p resolution. That’s a $60 value.
Of course, this is a Chromebook, which means there are downsides. Chrome OS is a great streamlined operating system for casual users, but it lacks the customizability and breadth of apps that Windows has. You can download game libraries like Steam, but it’s a more complicated process than on a PC, and only has a limited number of supported games. Chromebooks definitely aren’t for everyone, so if you don’t want to deal with Chrome OS, you should stick with our budget pick, the Acer Nitro 5.
The Acer Chromebook 516 GE retails for $650, and often goes on sale, which makes it a cheaper cloud gaming option than other gaming PCs. But ironically, it’s pretty expensive compared to other Chromebooks. If you don’t care about the high-powered screen or RGB lights, you’re better off buying a different Chromebook that’s cheaper but just as powerful, like the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i.
For more info on Chromebooks, check out our guide to the best Chromebooks, and our articles detailing the differences between Chromebooks and laptops and how to play games on a Chromebook.
How much should I expect to spend on a gaming laptop?
A “budget” gaming laptop will retail for around $1,000 to $1,400, but you should expect a lower amount of storage space, less powerful CPUs, and dimmer screens. You can even find some options for less than that, but there will be more compromises in performance. Check out our guide to the best gaming laptops under $1,000 for our top recommendations in that price range.
The best gaming laptops that excel in all areas (graphics, display, processing power, storage, and more) will likely range from $2,000 to $3,000 in price. And a gaming laptop that goes above and beyond, with a massive amount of storage and top-tier hardware, will cost even more than that.
Budget gaming laptops will be powerful enough for most users, and a standard gaming laptop — like the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, for example — should be perfect for pretty much anyone, with hardware powerful enough to last for years. You’ll see diminishing returns past that point.
On the whole, the best gaming laptops tend to be more expensive than regular laptops, but less expensive than our picks for the best gaming PC desktops.
Is it better to buy a gaming laptop with Nvidia or AMD graphics?
When it comes to graphics cards (GPUs), the two titans are Nvidia and AMD. Most of the best gaming laptops — especially the more expensive ones — only offer Nvidia RTX graphics. But it’s not uncommon to find models with AMD Radeon GPUs.
Both brands have their upsides. Nvidia GPUs tend to be more powerful, and can better handle advanced graphical features like raytracing. Nvidia 40-series GPUs also offer a feature known as “Deep Learning Super Sampling” (DLSS), which can massively boost frame rates in high-end games using AI. AMD GPUs aren’t as strong, but tend to be less expensive, and modern AMD cards can still handle nearly any game you want to play.
The laptops in this guide all use Nvidia RTX graphics. In general, we recommend sticking with Nvidia cards — they perform better, and if you’re just buying a pre-built laptop (like any of the laptops in this guide), you likely won’t notice the price increase.
Read our AMD vs. Nvidia comparison to learn more about how the two brands stack up.
What does refresh rate mean?
Every computer monitor has a specific refresh rate, measured in hertz (Hz). This is a measure of how many times per second the screen “refreshes,” or displays an entirely new image. This means that the higher a monitor’s refresh rate, the faster it can update to show you the next frame of a game, movie, or even just your mouse moving.
The industry standard for refresh rates on high-quality gaming laptops is 165Hz, meaning that the screen will update 165 times per second. High-end gaming laptops usually go up to 240Hz. But if you shell out some money, it’s not hard to find external monitors at 360Hz or higher.
Just note that even if you have a high refresh rate, games and movies you play still won’t move any faster than their individual frame rate. So on a 165Hz monitor, a game running at 60 frames per second will still only update 60 times every second.
Are gaming laptops weaker than gaming desktops?
Modern gaming laptops are powerful and can accomplish pretty much anything you’d want. But dollar-for-dollar, gaming desktops are still more powerful.
The biggest reason for this is that gaming laptops and desktops use different types of CPUs and GPUs. Even if a laptop and desktop both say they have an RTX 4090 graphics card, for example, the laptop’s card is weaker because it’s a “mobile” graphics card. Mobile hardware is smaller and slower than the standard hardware you’d find in a desktop.
When you buy a gaming laptop, you’re mostly paying for portability. In every other aspect, gaming desktops will still outclass laptops. This means that gaming desktops are the best choice for consistent 4K or 8K gaming, virtual reality, and intensive video editing.
For more details, check out our gaming laptop vs. desktop guide.
Can I build my own gaming laptop?
With enough effort, you can build anything! But compared to building a gaming desktop, trying to build a laptop is almost certainly a waste of time and money.
It’s relatively simple to build a gaming desktop since desktop parts are easy to buy online, and it doesn’t take much effort to slot them into the right place. Building a desktop is usually even cheaper than buying one pre-built. But laptops have their own specially designed “mobile” components that are more difficult and expensive to buy, let alone check for compatibility issues.
If you want a gaming laptop, buy it pre-built. You’re guaranteed to get great (or at least stable) performance, and it’ll save you a world of frustration.
This guide to the best gaming laptops was written using a combination of hands-on laptop testing, research, and previous experience with gaming laptops.
When reviewing, I evaluate laptops across several categories, including price, build quality, graphical power, multitasking performance, and more. It’s not good enough for the best gaming laptops to have a great GPU. They need to excel in every other important area, too.
Some of the games I use to test out laptop performance include Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Elden Ring, Grand Theft Auto V, Tekken 7, Rocket League, and Forza Horizon 5. I also try out productivity apps like Adobe Photoshop and Premiere and emulators like Dolphin, and run laptops through benchmarking apps like Geekbench.
I keep a close eye on the industry and reevaluate my buying guides multiple times per year, revising my recommendations as needed. I also cross-reference my opinions and findings with reviews from other reputable tech websites to see if my experiences were typical. This lets me give you, the reader, the most well-rounded recommendations possible.