    Taylor Swift Knew She Would Be Booed by Patriots Fans

    Taylor Swift has now attended seven of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games this NFL season, but her frequent presence hasn’t yet won over every football fan (or, as Swift herself put it in her recent Time profile, every “dad, Brad, and Chad” who might be miffed by her highly publicized VIP booth attendances).

    On Sunday afternoon, announcers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, called out Swift’s presence at the Patriots-Chiefs matchup; on TV, chyrons above and below her read “Welcome Back to Gillette Stadium” and included a quote of her own: “Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on Earth.” Upon seeing her on the Jumbotron, however, the audience spoiled the mood by greeting the pop star with a chorus of jeering boos.

    Whether ironically intended or not, the boos were very New England. Swift—who was seated next to her father, Scott Swift, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany—flapped the crowd an ironic wave and blew everyone a red-lipped kiss. Lip readers caught that she seemingly quipped to Brittany Mahomes, “I knew it was coming.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

