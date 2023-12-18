Why Amanda Bynes Hit ‘Pause’ on Her New Podcast After One Episode

GVK/Bauer-Griffin

Amanda Bynes might’ve just launched “Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast” earlier this month, but on Sunday, the former Nickelodeon star announced that she is halting the endeavor after one episode.

“Even though the podcast is doing really well and response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now,” Bynes told her fans in a TikTok, in which she cited a lack of interest from high-profile guests.

“We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on this show—like, say, Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone,” Bynes continued. “So maybe one day if we’re able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast, but for now, I’m taking a pause on it. Thanks to everyone who watched; I really hope you enjoyed it, and that is all for now.”

