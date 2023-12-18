Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    News

    Why Amanda Bynes Hit ‘Pause’ on Her New Podcast After One Episode

    By

    Dec 18, 2023 , , , , ,
    Why Amanda Bynes Hit ‘Pause’ on Her New Podcast After One Episode

    GVK/Bauer-Griffin

    Amanda Bynes might’ve just launched “Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast” earlier this month, but on Sunday, the former Nickelodeon star announced that she is halting the endeavor after one episode.

    “Even though the podcast is doing really well and response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now,” Bynes told her fans in a TikTok, in which she cited a lack of interest from high-profile guests.

    “We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on this show—like, say, Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone,” Bynes continued. “So maybe one day if we’re able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast, but for now, I’m taking a pause on it. Thanks to everyone who watched; I really hope you enjoyed it, and that is all for now.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    BODYCAM: Video Shows Moment San Diego Police Sergeant is Shot in the Head Before Suspect is Killed at Grocery Store

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Everything we know about the sex tape apparently filmed in a Senate hearing room

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Viral Cornell Applicant Didn’t Blame Race—Right-Wingers Did

    Dec 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    BODYCAM: Video Shows Moment San Diego Police Sergeant is Shot in the Head Before Suspect is Killed at Grocery Store

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Everything we know about the sex tape apparently filmed in a Senate hearing room

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Viral Cornell Applicant Didn’t Blame Race—Right-Wingers Did

    Dec 18, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer Ruby Franke Blames Biz Partner While Copping to Child Abuse

    Dec 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy