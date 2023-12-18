Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Momfluencer Ruby Franke Blames Biz Partner While Copping to Child Abuse

    A Utah mommy vlogger pleaded guilty on Monday to child abuse charges after disturbing allegations she harmed at least two of her children.

    Ruby Franke, a 41-year-old mother of six known for her YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree felony child abuse at the St. George Courthouse after accepting a plea agreement with the government. In August, she and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested and charged with six counts of child abuse.

    The arrest came after police say Franke’s malnourished 12-year-old son, who also had “open wounds and duct tape” on his ankles and wrists, escaped Hildebrandt’s home and sought help from a neighbor on Aug. 30. Later, authorities found Franke’s 10-year-old daughter similarly malnourished at Hildebrandt’s house.

