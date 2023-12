Tik Tok screenshot

A student’s rejection from Cornell University went viral on social media when a right-wing influencer claimed, without a shred of evidence, that he was turned down because he was white.

But the high-schooler whose Ivy League dream was dashed doesn’t share that view.

“My son has never brought that up at all,” the high-schooler’s father, Tom Haag, told The Daily Beast on Monday. “He has never indicated [that he thinks it is due to] any racial preference or anything.”

